 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Discord is getting a big update that gives users more ways to pay

Tomas Franzese
By

Discord announced several updates that are coming to the popular communication service this fall, and many of them focus on monetization. Although Discord and all of its core features will remain free to use, it announced new features that will open up more avenues for people to pay for account customization or the use of apps built into Discord’s API.

The Discord shop.
Discord

An in-app Shop is currently in testing with Discord Nitro subscribers and will soon be available for anyone using Discord. In that shop, people can spend real money to purchase collectible avatar decorations and profile effects, like one that sees the user’s profile image filled up with a magic potion. Slightly discounted for Nitro members, these customization options can be permanently equipped to profiles after purchase, so quirky avatar decorations are no longer seasonal.

Recommended Videos

On top of that, Discord is expanding monetization for the third-party apps built with the app’s open API. Discord is expanding the developer tools available as it aims to simplify the UI for launching and interacting with apps, allow activities to be playable outside of voice chat, and enable some bots to be used in any channel with server admin approval. To encourage people to continue to make apps for the platform, it’s going to let developers charge one-time or subscription fees to use their Discord service and also provide analytic tools so devs can assess their app’s success.

Related

While it’s clear that Discord now wants people to stick around and spend money while they’re hanging out on Discord, another big aspect of this fall’s updates is user safety. For teenage users, Discord will implement Teen Safety Assists that attach safety alerts when a teen gets a DM from someone new for the first time and automatically blur media sent to them via DMs. Those who aren’t teenagers will still be able to opt into these features.

Discord is reworking how it punishes people who break those rules with a new Warning System that’s similar to Xbox’s recent changes. This tiered system clearly indicates what rules a user violated, and gives people a chance to get back in good standing instead of being automatically banned. All of this will be communicated in a new Account Standing tab.

Those are the biggest improvements, although other changes — like the addition of a streamlined notifications tab, updated dark themes and Voice & Video UI, customizable app icons, search filters, and the wide release of the meme-making Remix tool — are all also rolling out over the coming weeks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Discord ‘Spidey Bot’ malware is stealing users’ data, including passwords
Discord login page.

A new malware has infiltrated popular chat service Discord, and it has the potential to steal your email address, phone number, username, password, IP address, and more. 

The malware affecting the gaming-centric online chat app is being called “Spidey Bot,” according to Bleeping Computer. Twitter user MalwareHunterTeam first brought attention to the malware on October 9.

Read more
Flickr axes Creative Commons limit to give free users more wiggle room
flickr creative commons in memoriam 7564234982 1e38826055 o

Creative Commons images and other freely licensed photographs will no longer count toward Flickr’s 1,000-photo limit on free accounts. On Friday, March 8, Flickr opened up free account limitations to exclude Creative Commons images, while also moving to preserve users images after death with "in memoriam" accounts.

Flickr is the world’s largest depository of public Creative Commons images, with more than 500 million graphics designated with the license. When Flickr adjusted free account limitations last year after its acquisition by SmugMug, the platform protected the existing images on the platform, excluding them from the new 1,000-photo limit on free accounts. 

Read more
6 early Dell Black Friday laptop deals you can shop right now
Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Black Friday is still a month away, but Dell has already slashed the prices of its laptops for those who want to start their shopping early. If you're interested in the potential savings and you simply can't wait for the shopping holiday, then you should check out the laptop deals that are available from Dell. We've rounded up some of the best offers to make it easier for you to decide, and if you see something that you like, you should hurry with the purchase because we're not sure how long these prices will hold.
Dell Inspiron 14 -- $300, was $500

For a basic laptop to handle simple tasks, you can't go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14. It's more than enough for browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows with its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Adreno 690 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The device also features a 14-inch Full HD screen, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Read more