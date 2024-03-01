Remnant 2, one of the best multiplayer games of 2023, just received an update that added crossplay and is now available at a discounted price of $30 on Steam for a limited time.

Released in July 2023, Remnant 2 is a co-op third-person looter shooter with surprisingly great boss fights. Campaigns are made up of procedurally generated worlds and narrative moments pulled together from a wider pool, making each replay of Remnant 2 feel unique. It’s very fun on your own, but most enjoyable with friends as it supports up to three players in co-op. Until now, multiplayer has been locked to individual platforms.

An update on February 29 finally added crossplay to Remnant 2 seven months after launch; the option will automatically be toggled on in the gameplay settings menu.

“Crossplay has been one of the most player-requested features for Remnant 2, and our community has been so awesome waiting patiently for this feature to roll out. We’re so excited to launch this update today, as the team has been working hard to make it a reality,” the game’s director, David Adams, said in a press release.

For most multiplayer games on multiple platforms, crossplay is a must nowadays. It’s awesome to see this feature finally come to Remnant 2, as it provides a great reason to revisit what was one of the surprise hits of last year. To celebrate, Gearbox brought the game’s price down to just $30 on Steam. If you also want access to Remnant 2’s released and upcoming DLC, you can buy the Ultimate Edition for $42.

Remnant 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Although it’s discounted on Steam until 9 a.m. PT on March 3, you can also play the Xbox version via Xbox Game Pass right now, and subscribers to that service get a similar discount if they decide to purchase the full game.

