Doom Eternal will come to Xbox Game Pass on October 1

Doom Eternal will join Xbox Game Pass for consoles on Thursday, October 1. Microsoft said the shooter will be added to Game Pass for PC later in 2020.

The Game Pass edition comes after Microsoft bought Bethesda parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. That includes all studios under Bethesda, including Doom Eternal developer id Software. The deal, which won’t be finalized until 2021, means Bethesda’s library of games will come to Game Pass, according to Microsoft.

Yesterday, Microsoft teased the announcement in a tweet, which included a fake email announcing a big title was coming to the service. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the image contained hidden text that said, “The slayer is coming.”

Doom Eternal’s first major DLC expansion, The Ancient Gods — Part One, will arrive shortly after the Game Pass move on October 20.

