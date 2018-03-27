You can preregister for EA Play tickets right now (and they’re free!)

Share

EA

EA has announced that preregistration for EA Play starts Tuesday, March 27. The three-day event takes place June 9-11 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and leads into the official start of E3 2018 (June 12-14).

Unlike E3, EA Play is free to the public. If you wish to attend, there’s a simple three-step process for preregistration:

Fill out the preregistration form between now and May 25.

EA will send emails to those who preregistered on May 25. Then you can select a day for your ticket or register for a hands-on gameplay session.

Lastly, and most importantly, you will receive a confirmation email and QR code. You must show that email or a printed version of it to enter EA Play.

For more information on registration, check out the EA blog.

So far, the headline game that will be playable at EA Play is the next Battlefield game. Although EA hasn’t officially confirmed it, solid reports suggest it’s called Battlefield V, which will take the series back to World War II. New EA Sports titles, most likely Madden, FIFA, and NHL, will also be playable at the event.

We expect a concrete list of all of the games playable at E3 to be made public by the time preregistration starts. Per EA’s wording, you can only register for one play session. That doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t have a chance to try out more than one game, though. Those who register for a hands-on session get first priority, but you can wait in line with the crowd to try out other games.

EA also promised an experience fit for the whole family this year. There will be a family entrance for those attending with children under the age of 12, as well as a specific zone with family-friendly games to play.

In addition to gameplay sessions, EA will give its annual press briefing at EA Play, where we expect to learn more information about Anthem. It’s also a distinct possibility that we will get the first official details about the next Dragon Age title from BioWare, which was confirmed to be in development earlier this year. It’s highly unlikely that either Dragon Age or Anthem will be playable at this year’s event. The next Dragon Age sounds as if it is in the beginning stages of development, while Anthem, EA’s answer to shared-world games like Destiny, won’t launch until 2019.

If you’re not in the Los Angeles area or don’t plan on attending E3, a good portion of EA Play will be streamed so you can watch at home.