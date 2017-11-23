These post-Thanksgiving dinner party games are perfect to play with family

Thanksgiving is one of those holidays with a single intense focus: That giant family dinner. But what do you do with all the family once the feast is done? Entertaining everybody can be tough if you aren’t all into football or Charlie Brown.

This is what video games are for. There are some awesome party games out there that are perfect for just such an event as Thanksgiving. Even if you have a non-gamer family full of people who never pick up controllers, there are lots of fun games that everyone can enjoy.