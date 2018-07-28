Digital Trends
Gaming

Everything you need to know about ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’

'Destiny 2: Forsaken' will be the demise of Cayde-6, but there's plenty fans will love

Phil Hornshaw
By

Destiny 2 is about to see a huge overhaul with the release of the game’s “Year 2” expansion, Destiny 2: Forsaken. Along with the usual doses of new content, the expansion is delivering all kinds of new weapons, a new multiplayer mode, new areas to explore, and a new Raid. It’s reworking a bunch of systems, and it’s changing the story of Destiny 2 pretty significantly by cashing out one of the game’s main non-player characters that puts players on the path to revenge.

There’s a lot we don’t know about Forsaken yet, which is set for launch on September 4, but a whole lot we do know. Here’s a big giant breakdown of all the info about Destiny 2: Forsaken as yet released, and what its new content and changes will mean for Destiny 2 players when it finally arrives.

The new story a western-inspired revenge tale

destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know cayde 6

Destiny 2: Forsaken concerns the Awoken out in the Asteroid Belt, an area known as the Reef, and their prison. Back in the House of Wolves expansion in the original Destiny, Guardians headed out to the Reef to help the Awoken queen, Mara Sov, recapture an escaped Fallen Archon from her Prison of Elders, a spooky jail where she keeps a bunch of alien bad guys. Players could also pop into the Prison of Elders for horde mode multiplayer activity.

In Destiny: The Taken King, Hive supervillain Oryx blew up the queen and her fleet, and since then Mara Sov and her brother, Prince Uldren, have been missing and presumed dead. Hints in Destiny 2 suggested Uldren is still out there somewhere, though, and it seems he’ll pop up in Forsaken.

Forsaken takes players back to the Reef, which is something of a lawless Wild West region “beyond the reach of the authority of the Vanguard,” the Earth-based organization of Guardians all Destiny 2 players serve. Out here, Vanguard leader Cayde-6 and a group of his Guardians have been working with Petra Venj, an Awoken commander from Destiny, to round up the Scorn, a group of ruthless fallen who have been terrorizing the region in the wake of the Taken War. Cayde and Petra managed to imprison several of the Scorn’s leaders, the Barons, in the Prison of Elders.

Bungie has called Forsaken something of a Western, and says it starts with a “prison break in space” — that’s the Scorn, getting out of the Prison of Elders. We know from the teaser trailer for the new expansion that Uldren is working with the Scorn, and he’s responsible for the prison break, during which he kills Cayde-6 — really, actually kills him forever, as Bungie has confirmed. The story then becomes one of revenge as the players hunt down the Barons, and then the prince himself.

It has new bad guys – The Scorn

destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know scorn

Rolling out with Forsaken is a new kind of enemies called the Scorn. These are a brand of Fallen enemies who have been raised from the dead repeatedly, which has affected them in strange ways. They are more aggressive than past Destiny enemies. They’re somewhat like Fallen, but tend to be bigger in general, and carry weapons stolen from other factions, meaning they’ll have a variety of diverse attack capabilities.

It takes place in the Reef

destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know tangled shore

There are two new areas that players will venture to in Forsaken, both located in the Reef. The Tangled Shore is the first place, and it looks more or less like an asteroid-inspired desert, except with broken, floating rocks and cool space backgrounds. It’s also a lawless place that Bungie says is full of bad guys like pirates and assassins. In the Tangled Shore, players will interact with the Spider, a Fallen crime syndicate boss who’s an ally of the City. He’ll be the dude you get missions from in the Tangled Shore, and he’ll dish out rewards for the local set of tokens.

The other location is the Awoken’s Dreaming City, Forsaken‘s endgame hub area. This is where players will likely spend a lot of time hanging out when they hit the top levels of the expansion. It’ll be where Forsaken‘s new raid is accessed, but there will be other activities here as well. It’s also apparently huge, as Bungie has described it as a combination of the Vault of Glass, Destiny‘s first raid, and the Dreadnaught area from The Taken King.

Bungie says the Dreaming City will change periodically based on player activities, so activities such as the raid will change and shift over time — an aspect that should help make replaying it over and over a little more interesting. The location should also be full of fun secrets to find along the way.

wow battle for azeroth screenshot
Gaming

The first six ‘World of Warcraft’ expansions are now free, as they should be

Blizzard has made all previous World of Warcraft expansions – and the original 2004 game – free with a subscription, and it’s the best decision the company could make.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know hunter super spectral blades
Gaming

Latest ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ trailer shows off a double-barreled rocket launcher

The Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion launches this September, and it brings several new weapons that could completely change how players approach both competitive and cooperative play.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Mobile

Google video shows possible all-white redesign for Gmail and its other apps

Google is reportedly working on a variety of changes to both its web and mobile apps. A new Material Design video surfaced with a preview of what we can expect for the Android redesign of Gmail, Google Photos, Google Drive, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

Everything you need to know about ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives to consoles and PC this October. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including information on competitive multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

‘Hellblade’ comes to VR, free for those who own the game on Steam

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is already an incredibly immersive game, and it will become even more so when it comes to HTC Vive and Oculus Rift on July 31. The VR version will be free for those who own the game on Steam.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double duty as Blu-ray players. Check out our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
altos odyssey launches on ios alto s 2
Mobile

'Alto's Odyssey' is now available for download on Android

Alto's Odyssey -- the sequel to Alto's Adventure -- takes Alto from the snowy climes to the majestic desert. Originally available for iOS, the infinite runner will soon be available for Android as well.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
the 25 most anticipated games of 2013 rainbow six patriots
Gaming

New ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ mission pays tribute to canceled Rainbow Six game

A new crossover mission in Ghost Recon Wildlands has the Ghosts team up with the Rainbow Six squad, and it makes mention of the canceled Rainbow 6: Patriots, which was eventually replaced by Rainbow Six Siege.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
How to Win Fortnite Battle Royale
Gaming

Celebrate Fortnite's birthday by finally winning a match with our helpful guide

Finding it difficult to win a round of Fortnite? This guide lays down advanced tips that can help every player earn the elusive victory royale, either solo or in a squad.
Posted By Cody Perez
windows mixed reality flashlight shines into real world
Computing

Reality shines into your ‘Minecraft’ escape via Windows Mixed Reality Flashlight

What’s great about VR is that you can get the full building experience in Minecraft. The drawback is that you don’t have visual access to the real world without lifting or removing the headset. Microsoft has a fix for Windows.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
nintendo labo vehicle kit september nintendolabovehicle
Gaming

Put the pedal to the metal with the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit

Nintendo has unveiled the latest kit in its Nintendo Labo building series. The Vehicle Kit will launch this September, and it includes materials to control a car, submarine, and plane.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nba live 19 custom female players nbalive19femaleplayers
Gaming

‘NBA Live 19’ becomes more inclusive, finally lets you create a female player

For the first time in the series, NBA Live 19 will let you create custom female basketball stars. The players will be playable in The One story mode, and can compete against male players.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Computing

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Hord and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Rather you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we've got a guide to help you unlock every allied race that's coming in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Next Page
1 of 5