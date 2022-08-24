Everywhere devs respond to claims that it will feature NFTs

Build A Rocket Boy showcased its teaser trailer for Everywhere at Gamescom Opening Night Live yesterday, and the game is already fraught with controversy. Namely, the rumors that the game will feature NFTs, a highly controversial technology that many gamers despise.

Everywhere Game World Premiere Trailer | gamescom Opening Night LIVE 2022

These rumors started circulating after some fans noticed job openings for blockchain engineers and programmers on the Edinburgh-based developer’s website and LinkedIn page following its reveal. The reveal trailer makes no mention of this technology, which made some interested people feel misled. The company took to Reddit to clarify what those positions are and that it’s not ruling out the inclusion of NFTs or other blockchain technology in the game.

“We’re seeing some conversation on NFTs/Cryptos that are prompted by some of our open positions on our website,” Build A Rocket Boy wrote. “These are research positions, as we do not like dismissing new technologies only because others haven’t found a solution for them yet. We are building Everywhere on Unreal Engine 5, not the blockchain. We are creating a new world for players, where we come together to play, watch, create, share, and so much more! We hope this helps clarify some of the speculations around this topic.”

This statement implies that Build A Rocket Boy is investigating blockchain technology, despite the controversy NFTs have caused throughout the games industry. Last month, for example, Square Enix decided to bundle NFTs with 25th-anniversary Final Fantasy 7 figures, which countered the game’s ecological themes. Overall, that statement leaves us with more questions than answers about Build A Rocket Boy’s prospects with NFTs.

The dev described Everywhere as a “multi-world game experience that blurs the line between reality and the digital world,” which implies that it is following Meta’s footsteps in making it a metaverse-type game. Assistant director Adam Whiting said as much during his interview with Gamescom host Geoff Keighley. “We are passionate about making games and telling stories, but ultimately we made Everywhere to be the place where players can make their own experiences, be who they want to be, and tell their own stories,” Whiting said. “But we’re still passionate about making immersive and cinematic experiences that players can get lost in and enjoy,” Whiting explained.

While Build A Rocket Boy says Everywhere is not built on the blockchain, it didn’t outright confirm that NFTs would never come to the game, which is still concerning. Everywhere will be released in 2023, and Build A Rocket Boy clearly has a lot it needs to clarify ahead of launch.

