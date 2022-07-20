 Skip to main content
Minecraft takes a firm stance on blockchain tech by banning NFTs

Tomas Franzese
By

Minecraft developer Mojang has officially taken a stance against NFTs and other blockchain technology, banning players from creating digital assets based on Minecraft or integrating blockchain technology into Minecraft servers.

The statement came in a July 20 post on Minecraft’s website that breaks down what NFTs are and why Mojang and Microsoft don’t want to associate Minecraft with the controversial technology. “To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods be utilized by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset,” the post says. 

Here&#39;s an early look at our upcoming guidelines regarding Minecraft and NFTs.

If you&#39;re a player or creator actively involved in the buying, selling, or trading of NFTs that make use of Minecraft, please read the information in the article below.https://t.co/3S4uYmiSvf pic.twitter.com/Gl0EkoKQqs

&mdash; Minecraft (@Minecraft) July 20, 2022

A cursory search on NFT marketplaces like OpenSea immediately exposes many unofficial Minecraft NFTs being sold without Mojang or Microsoft’s involvement. Mojang’s post also explains that blockchain technology could also potentially be used by some server owners to reward players with exclusive content for their actions (and transactions) in and outside of the game and introduce players to a wildly unstable currency marketplace.

As such, it’s understandable why Minecraft’s owners want to take action to clarify their NFT stance and crack down on blockchain initiatives that are using the IP without permission. Ultimately, the blog post also explains that the decision comes down to the fact that NFTs “can create models of scarcity and exclusion that conflict with our guidelines and the spirit of Minecraft.”

As Minecraft is one of the most popular games in the world, Mojang taking a firm stance against NFTs and blockchain technology does show just how far blockchain technology is from being accepted by the gaming community, whether that be players or developers. Mojang does say that it is “paying close attention to how blockchain technology evolves over time to ensure that the above principles are withheld and determine whether it will allow for more secure experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in gaming,” so this stance may change in the future. For now though, Mojang and Microsoft are keen on keeping NFTs and blockchain technology far away from Minecraft.

