Debut EA Originals title ‘Fe’ glides onto consoles on February 16

Fe, a colorful adventure game set in a gorgeous Nordic forest, launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 16. The Zoink Games-developed title received its launch date during Nintendo’s “Direct Mini” event showcasing new and upcoming games.

Originally announced at E3 2016, Fe will launch as the debut title from the EA Originals program, an initiative designed to give exciting indie titles a prominent platform to prosper.

From both gameplay footage and information from EA, it’s clear that Fe looks to draw comparisons to other atmospheric and poignant independent titles such as Journey. The game asks players to experiment with the mechanics to create their own journey through the forest, rather than simply explaining each objective at hand.

Players control the eponymous fox-like creature in an interconnected forest heavily linked by sounds, with the ultimate objective of returning home. Both plants and animals can help guide you in the right direction and require players to learn their particular sounds to become allies. Learning new sounds and songs adds new abilities to Fe’s arsenal. Free-flowing player movement in the 3D world allows players to glide quickly across the terrain, although stealth mechanics will also play a role.

Even though much of the forest’s inhabitants will be friendly, an evil force called the Silent Ones seeks to chip away at the balance of the world. Little has been revealed about the nature of the Silent Ones, but perspective will be gleaned from “handcrafted short stories” scattered throughout the forest. Hidden clues will also lead up to revealing Fe’s mysterious origin story.

While Fe serves as the maiden voyage for the EA Originals program, it will be followed closely by A Way Out, a co-operative prison escape game from Hazelight Studios on March 23 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Sea of Solitude, a third EA Originals title with an unannounced launch date, follows a young woman in an underwater city on a quest to discover why she has turned into a monster.

