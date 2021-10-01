Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin received a new trailer today that revealed a March 18, 2022 release date for the game. Final Fantasy fans who are eager to kill Chaos can try out a new next-gen demo for the game right now.

In usual Final Fantasy fashion, the trailer shows off Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin‘s bombastic combat and endlessly mentions the ever-present Darkness that always seems to be stirring up trouble. The trailer debuts one of the game’s antagonists, Tiamat, a creature with numerous dragon heads sprouting from its back. Unlike most of the Final Fantasy franchise, Team Ninja’s Final Fantasy Origin will take a real-time approach to its combat rather than turn-based.

Today’s trailer confirmed Final Fantasy Origin‘s close ties to the original Final Fantasy, revealing that the main protagonist, Jack Garland, is somehow related to FF1‘s main antagonist.

Along with a release date and details on its characters and story, today’s trailer announced that another demo for Final Fantasy Origins is here. The demo, available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, has more content than the game’s previous demo and works in multiplayer features, as well as some suggestions made by players.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was revealed earlier this year during Square Enix’s E3 presentation. Aside from getting fans excited, the game’s announcement trailer spawned a meme about Jack’s extreme desire to kill Chaos, who, in peak Final Fantasy fashion, is also FF1‘s antagonist, Garland.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations