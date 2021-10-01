  1. Gaming

Final Fantasy Origin launches (and kills Chaos) in March

By

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin received a new trailer today that revealed a March 18, 2022 release date for the game. Final Fantasy fans who are eager to kill Chaos can try out a new next-gen demo for the game right now.

In usual Final Fantasy fashion, the trailer shows off Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin‘s bombastic combat and endlessly mentions the ever-present Darkness that always seems to be stirring up trouble. The trailer debuts one of the game’s antagonists, Tiamat, a creature with numerous dragon heads sprouting from its back. Unlike most of the Final Fantasy franchise, Team Ninja’s Final Fantasy Origin will take a real-time approach to its combat rather than turn-based.

Today’s trailer confirmed Final Fantasy Origin‘s close ties to the original Final Fantasy, revealing that the main protagonist, Jack Garland, is somehow related to FF1‘s main antagonist.

Along with a release date and details on its characters and story, today’s trailer announced that another demo for Final Fantasy Origins is here. The demo, available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, has more content than the game’s previous demo and works in multiplayer features, as well as some suggestions made by players.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was revealed earlier this year during Square Enix’s E3 presentation. Aside from getting fans excited, the game’s announcement trailer spawned a meme about Jack’s extreme desire to kill Chaos, who, in peak Final Fantasy fashion, is also FF1‘s antagonist, Garland.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin launches on March 18, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap smartwatch deals for October 2021

The best iPhone games currently available (October 2021)

iPhone XS Max

What PC hardware do you need for 4K games and movies?

LG 32UD99-W review full

How to restore a Mac to its factory settings

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the cover opened and the screen showing an image of an island.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best Black Friday Ring Doorbell Deals 2021: What to Expect

best labor day smart home deals 2020 ring video doorbell gen 2 and mail person 1200x9999

Best cheap Ring Video Doorbell deals for October 2021

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

How to test your webcam to make sure it’s working

Zoom video call showing participants looking down at screens

The best romance movies on Netflix right now

John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale in Serendipity.

The best horror movies on Hulu right now

best horror movies on hulu she dies tomorrow 1

The best kids movies on Netflix right now

Carla Gugino, Antonio Banderas, Daryl Sabara, and Alexa PenaVega in Spy Kids.

The best comedies on Netflix right now

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers.

The best family movies on Netflix right now

Amanda Bynes and Nikki Blonsky in Hairspray!