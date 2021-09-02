  1. Gaming

5 Final Fantasy games are coming to PlayStation Now starting next week

By

PlayStation Now will be adding some of the most iconic titles from the Final Fantasy series between now and January 2022. With a subscription, you’ll have a new chapter of the franchise to play on your PlayStation 4 or 5, or to stream to your PC, every month.

PS Now is a subscription service available on PlayStation consoles that allows you to stream games right to your console or PC. The service features titles from almost every generation of PlayStation hardware, from PS1 to PS4.

The Final Fantasy titles included in this deal and their availability dates are as follows.

  • Final Fantasy 7 — September 7, 2021
  • Final Fantasy 8 Remastered — October 5, 2021
  • Final Fantasy 9 — November 2, 2021
  • Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster — December 7, 2021
  • Final Fantasy 12 — January 4, 2022

While PS Now has been criticized in the past for its streaming limitations, it is a good place for games that don’t require quick actions. This means that players can enjoy these JRPGs without the fear of latency and lag getting in the way of the experience.

Keep in mind that these games are already available for download on the Xbox Game Pass service. Those interested in playing on PC might want to compare the two subscription services before committing to PlayStation Now’s deal.

PS Now is available on PlayStation 4 and 5. Its Final Fantasy additions will begin appearing on the service on September 7. You can subscribe right from your console, starting with a free trial, and pick from a one-month, three-month, or 12-month deal.

Check out our ranking of all the Final Fantasy games for details on each installment.

