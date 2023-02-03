 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Forspoken settings: change these settings for a better experience

Jesse Lennox
By

The trend of modern games featuring more robust options and accessibility settings makes games like Forspoken a better experience for all. While PC players are used to a suite of customization settings to tweak, console gamers are still getting used to them for the most part. While developers can’t be expected to predict the best default options for every player, there are a few here that we feel confident most people will want to at least consider changing. Here are the best settings you should change in Forspoken to make your time in Athia more enjoyable.

Frame rate over resolution

Frey using magic in Forspoken.

Forspoken lets you pick between prioritizing the frame rate, meaning it will run as close to 60 frames per second (fps) as possible, over a higher resolution. While a beautiful-looking game is always nice, this is a game all about feel, and chugging along at or below 30 fps just feels wrong. When the spells start flinging, and you’re gliding through the battlefield amid a shower of particle effects, that higher frame rate will look way better than slightly better lighting.

Automatic item gathering

Mountains in Forspoken.

Being an open world game, Forspoken is absolutely bursting with different materials and resources you will need to collect. While we thankfully don’t have to deal with Frey mumbling about sending items to her stash every 5 seconds (more on dialogue coming up!),  you do still need to manually approach and interact with every single item you want to gather. This is not only time-consuming, but just plain boring, so go into the accessibility settings and toggle on the Automatic item gathering option. Once on, any resource nearby will magically be added to your inventory so you can get on with your adventure.

Stamina Recovery Speed

Frey uses magic to travel across the landscape in Forspoken.

Unless you’re backtracking through an area you’ve already explored and can fast travel, you’ll be making long treks across the world on foot. Unfortunately, Frey is bound by a stamina system that limits how long you can move at a decent speed. While you can upgrade it over time, there’s really no point to it outside of battles. If you agree, you can’t turn the system off, but can at least make your stamina regenerate much faster. Just go into the Gameplay Balance menu and turn Stamina Recovery Speed to the easy setting.

Easy spell switching

Frey uses fire magic in Forspoken.

You begin your journey with a very manageable amount of spells in Forspoken, but before long, you’ve got way more than you can realistically juggle and keep track of during an intense battle. Normally, switching spells will reduce time to a crawl while you figure out which spell you want to bring out next, which is fine at first. Eventually, though, you will want to change that to a full time stop so you feel no pressure trying to navigate through all your different elements and spell types.

Get Cuff to shut up

Frey shields her face with her arms in Forspoken.

Yeah, yeah, Cuff and Frey talk a lot. Like it or not, sometimes you just want to enjoy the world in peace and quiet without constant quipping and joking around, especially when the dialogue begins to loop. Do yourself a favor and switch the Cuff chat frequency option in accessibility from the default of high down to either low or minimal. Minimal will cut out all non-story-essential dialogue, so don’t worry about missing anything important.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best PS5 controllers for 2023
Scuf Reflex Pro controller.
The best upcoming PC games: 2023 and beyond
Wild Hearts player in front of cherry blossom tree.
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2023 and beyond
Screenshot from Hogwarts Legacy.
PS Plus adds Evil Dead, OlliOlli World, and more in February
A still from Evil Dead: The Game showing a man holding a gun in a supermarket.
With Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Netflix finds its video game voice
The playable characters of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home all standing together.
The best guns in Dead Space
Isaac Clarke aims at a necromorph in Dead Space.
The Crew Motorfest brings a racing festival to Hawaii this year
A car drives down a Hawaiian road in The Crew Motorfest.
The best skills to inherit in Fire Emblem Engage
Marth and ALear cross swords in Fire Emblem Engage.
Dead Space: how to fix the centrifuge
Isaac Clarke stands at the end of a glowing hallway in Dead Space.
How to fast travel in Forspoken
Main character looking through a portal in Forspoken.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now release in April following delay
Cal Kestis.
How to get the Silver Card in Fire Emblem Engage
Alear clenches his fist while wearing a ring in Fire Emblem Engage.
One Piece Odyssey’s great ending would have made for a perfect anime arc
Luffy throwing a punch in One Piece Odyssey