Fortnite Delta-One quests and how to complete them

The latest Fortnite challenges are based on the Gears of War series and are called Delta-One quests. Completing these quests rewards you with a nifty Gears of War spray and some XP, so they’re well worth completing, especially since they aren’t too difficult. A handful of them require you to visit specific locations on the map, while others are simply tied to regular things you’d do while playing.

Here, we’ll detail all the new Delta-One quests, with guides on getting through them all in Fortnite.

Delta-One quests

Below are the new Gears of War quests:

Collect COG Tags (3 credits)

Crouch Behind Barrier (1)

Damage an Opponent with Melee Attack (1)

Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent (1)

Collect Thrashball Memorabilia (1)

Delta-One quest guide

Collect COG Tags (3)

There are 10 COG tags scattered around the island, as shown on the map above. For the purposes of this challenge, you only need to collect three of them, so pick a set of tags that are close to one another. For instance, the one at Sanctuary, followed by the two at The Daily Bugle are close together.

Crouch Behind Barrier (1)

This challenge is a callback to the Gears of War games. Across the map are hidden barriers with the GOW logo on them. There are barriers at the following locations:

Logjam Lumberyard

Sleepy Sound

Coney Crossroads

Condo Canyon

Greasy Grove

We like the one at Greasy Grove, which is on the south side of this area, right next to the garage by the gas station. Simply walk right next to it and crouch to earn credit for this one. You only need to crouch behind one barrier.

Damage an Opponent with Melee Attack (1)

This one is self-explanatory, but we do have an easy method for those having trouble. Play a team-based mode and then down a player with the weapon of your choice. Then, approach them and finish them off with your pickaxe to complete this challenge with ease.

Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent (1)

Make sure you loot thoroughly as you play and eventually you’ll come across a shotgun. If you’re decent with a shotgun, this challenge will come easy. But otherwise, use the same method as above: Down a player and finish them off with the shotgun to earn credit.

Collect Thrashball Memorabilia (3)

The final quest requires you to collect three pieces of Thrashball Memorabilia. The easiest way to do this is to land right in the middle of the island as shown on the map above. From north to south, you’ll find the Thrashball Poster, Thrashball, and the Foam Finger. Grab all three and you’ll complete this challenge easily.

