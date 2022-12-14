 Skip to main content
Fortnite giant snowball guide: How to hide inside a giant snowball for Winterfest

Joseph Yaden
By

A new Fortnite Winterfest quest requires players to hide inside a giant snowball at three different locations. Specifically, you need to hide in a giant snowball at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs across the battle royale map.

These three areas are found on the northeastern portion of the map and are all located in the snowy location. In order to complete the quest, you need to visit each area -- not just one. The tricky part is actually finding a giant snowball, but in this guide, we'll show you how it works. Here's how to hide inside a giant snowball in Fortnite.

How to find a giant snowball

The key to this quest is finding giant snowballs ... sort of. You actually don't need to find them, but instead, you need to make them. Sure, you might find some lying around the snowy area of the map, but it's far easier to just make them yourself.

Step 1: To do so, all you need to do is whack the snow with your pickaxe until a giant snowball forms. Keep hitting it and you'll eventually get the prompt to hide inside. Keep in mind, the snowball will begin rolling as soon as it's big enough so you'll need to jump inside quickly. It's best to do this in a secluded section of the location you're at so you don't get taken out while rolling up a snowball. Thankfully, other players will likely be working on this quest as well, so they might leave you alone -- at least at first.

Daredevil smacking snowball in Fortnite.

Step 2: You need to hide inside a giant snowball at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs -- but thankfully, you don't need to do so in the same match. A map of all three locations is found below.

Map for giant snowballs quest in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg
Step 3: If you're aiming to complete this quest as quickly as possible, we advise visiting each location starting from east to west: Start with Lonely Labs, then Brutal Bastion, and finish with Frosty Firs. That way, you'll be closer to the center of the map by the time you hit the last location, hopefully preventing you from getting swept up by the storm.

Completing this quest nets you 16K XP, so it's well-worth completing, especially since it can be done so quickly. Not bad for rolling up three snowballs.

