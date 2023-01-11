As part of a new Fortnite weekly quest, players are required to secure Capture Points around the map. As expected, the game doesn’t specify where to find Capture Points, and even if you do stumble upon one, claiming it can be a tricky task. Here’s what you need to know about claiming Capture Points in Fortnite.
Recommended reading
- The best games like Fortnite
- The best places to land in Fortnite
- Fortnite vs. Warzone: Which battle royale should you play?
Where to find Capture Points
Capture Points are located in the center of each main hub across the map. These hubs include:
- Breakwater Bay
- The Citadel
- Anvil Square
- Brutal Bastion
- Lonely Labs
- Shattered Slabs
- Frenzy Fields
- Faulty Splits
- Slappy Shores
Upon arriving at a hub, you’ll see a flag on the mini-map corresponding to the location of the Capture Point. If a Capture Point flag icon is pure white, it means you can claim it. A green checkmark indicates it’s been claimed already. Keep in mind that Capture Points spawn at main hubs each game, so there’s no need to rely on luck to come across one.
How to claim Capture Points
Claiming a Capture Point is as easy as standing in the circle surrounding the flag. Doing so works as it does in other games, wherein a circle will fill in the center of the screen as long as you remain inside the radius. To make your life easier, we recommend bringing a squad along to protect each other as you capture the flag.
In terms of the quest, we advise landing at a hub far away from the path of the Battle Bus to increase your chances of survival. The weekly quest requires you to secure many flags, but since progress is tracked cumulatively, you don’t have to claim all Capture Points in one match.
Editors' Recommendations
- All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer_Direct: how to watch and what to expect
- Xbox Game Pass new games: what’s new and what’s leaving in January 2023
- Warzone 2.0 players are getting shadowbanned for earning too many kills
- The PS5 games with the best graphics