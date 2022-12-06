Fortnite: Oathbound Chests locations

One of the core pillars to winning a round of Fortnite is knowing where all the best loot is. To keep things interesting, Epic continues to change up what loot is in the game, where it spawns, and even how the map is designed. For Fortnite Chapter 4, not only is the map completely revamped but a new type of chest called Oathbound Chests have been introduced. These new chests can give you some of the best loot currently in the game, but only if you know where to find them.

See more

Where to find Oathbound Chests and what they can hold

Oathbound chests have a chance of paying out with two of the best games in Fortnite: The Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Shockwave Hammer, as well as a random assortment of other top-tier weapons, ammo, and healing items. They don’t always show up in the same place, and won’t respawn after being opened, but do seem to rotate around a couple of key locations — specifically in the medieval-themed regions of the map. POIs do seem to have the highest chances of spawning one, though. Here are the best places to search for an Oathbound Chest:

Citadel

Breakwater Bay

Faulty Splits

Shattered Slabs

Anvil Square

Just be on the lookout for their large, white designs, as well as all the other players who will no doubt be hunting them down as well.

Editors' Recommendations