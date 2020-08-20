All Fortnite week 10 challenges, and how to complete them

Week 10 of Fortnite‘s third season is now live, and with it comes a host of new challenges for you to complete — hopefully getting you closer to the coveted Battle Pass tier 100. You might be having trouble completing them, or maybe you’re looking for a quick way to get through them all with ease. The challenges for this week are all over the place and require you to take out enemies in specific locations, find ammo boxes, deal damage with certain weapons, and other requirements that will test your skills.

Either way, we’ve got you covered here. In this guide, we’ll detail how to complete each and every Fortnite challenge for week 10 season 3.

List of Fortnite’s week 10 challenges

Search chests at The Authority (7)

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (3)

Collect fireflies from Weeping Woods (5)

Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds

Destroy shipping containers at Dirty Docks (7)

Deal damage to opponents with shotguns or SMGs (500)

Deal damage to opponents with shotguns or SMGs (15,000)

Search ammo boxes at Frenzy Farm (7)

Search chests at The Authority (7)

Starting things off is a challenge that requires you to open seven chests in The Authority — the island in the center of the map. This massive fortress is usually a hot spot, full of henchmen and marauders, as well as real players. Remember, the chests don’t all have to be opened in one match, so grab a couple and get out if things get too hairy. The Authority is usually a busy area in general, but now even more so since players will be flocking there to grab chests.

The chest in the image above is a good one to go for since it’s out of the way from the main floor. As always, if you’re having trouble, try playing with a squad so they can watch your back while you open chests.

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (3)

You might have trouble with this challenge if you’re new to Fortnite, so we recommend you bring a squad with you to help out. Misty Meadows is located at the southern point of the map and consists of several buildings for you to take refuge in. It’s usually a busy area, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding any enemies — especially since other players will likely be going for the same challenge, as well.

The thing to keep in mind with this challenge is that you must secure the kill by finishing the enemy off when they’re down. Simply downing them doesn’t count. But with that in mind, you can get your teammates to help you down the enemy so you can easily finish them off. We recommend you search the nearby buildings to stock up on gear before going out to challenge an enemy. And it’s very important to fill up on shields and ammo before engaging in a firefight.

Collect fireflies from Weeping Woods (5)

This challenge requires you to collect five fireflies from Weeping Woods, which is located to the southwest of The Authority. There isn’t a great spot to farm fireflies since they tend to spawn randomly, but the nice thing is that they seemed to spawn often — at least for us. Make sure you keep an eye out for the flicker of the fireflies while running around this area. If time permits, you should have no trouble finding five within one match, even if you don’t land there immediately.

We did notice that it was easier to see fireflies at night since their flicker is much more illuminated against the darkness. We also found plenty of them by water, trees, and one of the large cabins by the playground. From our experience, this isn’t usually a busy area, which is nice for those wanting to complete this one quickly.

Dance on the Apres Ski dance floor for 10 seconds

The Apres Ski dance floor is located in a cabin on top of a snowy mountain peak to the southwest of Misty Meadows. Use the image above for guidance since it isn’t labeled on the map. It’s a good idea to chain this challenge with the one for taking enemies out at Misty Meadows, since they’re so close to one another.

To complete this one, head inside the building on the west side of the snowy peak and you’ll see a colorful dance floor. Make sure you stand on top of it and dance for 10 seconds to complete this challenge. Make sure you’ve got a teammate with you just in case an enemy comes by to complete the challenge themselves.

Destroy shipping containers at Dirty Docks (7)

You’ll find Dirty Docks on the east side of the map, north of Retail Row. Here, there are dozens of shipping containers that can be destroyed for metal. There are plenty to go around, so even if you encounter another player going for the same challenge, you can probably keep your distance without engaging. Do keep in mind, the shipping containers take around 10 seconds or so to destroy. It’s important to be aware of your surroundings — and don’t get tunnel vision when trying to break down the containers.

If you’re having trouble, it’s best to stick to the outskirts of this area where there are fewer containers. The middle section might seem like a great place to be since there are so many containers to choose from, but from what we’ve seen, this portion of Dirty Docks is usually more popular, meaning you’ll have to deal with enemies while trying to break down containers.

Deal damage to opponents with shotguns or SMGs (500)

Remember to start using a shotgun or SMG as soon as you begin going for the week 10 challenges since this challenge (and the other one for dealing 15,000 damage) will take you some time. A lot of players tend to use assault rifles, so going for this challenge might be out of your wheelhouse if you’re not a fan of up-close battles. If you’re struggling, we recommend trying to duke it out in close-quarters areas like The Authority the inside portions of Frenzy Farm, Pleasant Park, or Misty Meadows.

SMGs are more versatile than shotguns, due to their ability to take enemies out from close to medium range. Dealing 500 damage can be done in one match, and the nice thing is that you don’t even have to secure the kill to gain progress. Remember, each kill is the equivalent of around 100 damage (assuming you dealt all the damage yourself and that the enemy has no shields), meaning it will take anywhere from two to five kills to finish this one.

Deal damage to opponents with shotguns or SMGs (15,000)

This is an expanded version of the previous challenge and requires you to deal 15,000 damage with either shotguns or SMGs. Because of the long-tail nature of this one, it will likely take you several matches to get it finished, which is why you should start going for it right away. Make sure you stack this one with other challenges for maximum efficiency. Again, it’s up to you which weapon you’d like to use, but we’d recommend the SMG since it works better at medium range. Though, it doesn’t hurt to have both an SMG and a shotgun on you at a time so you can switch between them if the situation calls for it.

It’s worth mentioning that you can deal damage to henchmen and marauders for this challenge, as well, making it a tad easier for you instead of trying to attack real players. We had luck finding henchmen to take out at The Fortilla, which you’ll find on the southwestern point on the map. This area is ripe with loot — including SMGs and shotguns. Each player starts with 100 health, so you’ll have to come across anywhere from 75 to 150 enemies to complete this one.

But it’s important to note that you do not need to secure the kill for this to count. All it requires is that you damage the enemies, not eliminate them. That’s why we always recommend taking those pop shots, even if you can’t secure the kill. It’ll probably take you dozens of matches to complete this one — assuming you attack around five to seven enemies per game.

Search ammo boxes at Frenzy Farm (7)

Like the challenges for searching chests, this one is cumulative and can be done across multiple games. If you’re going for this challenge, we highly recommend you land at Frenzy Farm as quickly as you can, since it’s a busy area to begin with, and other players will likely be going for this challenge as well. It’s best to bring a friend or two to cover your back, just in case. Frenzy Farm is located to the northeast of The Authority, so you can definitely chain this challenge with the one for finding chests in The Authority since they’re so close to one another.

Ammo boxes are found throughout the entire Frenzy Farm area — in barns, buildings, or on the ground by landmarks. We recommend that you search for them in the large buildings since there are usually five or six you can find in these areas alone. Keep in mind, there are smaller ammo boxes, which are more cube-like, and the bigger ones that resemble a rectangle. If you can’t seem to find any, or run out of ones to open, you can quit out and try again.

