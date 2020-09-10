Fortnite season 4 week 3 challenge guide: Where to find Wolverine’s trophy in Dirty Docks

As Fortnite’s season 4 continues, more challenges appear each week for you to complete. This season features a Marvel crossover and includes the regular challenges you might be used to, as well as Wolverine-related challenges that you need to finish in order to eventually unlock his costume. Week 3’s Wolverine challenge requires you to find his trophy in Dirty Docks. It’s a more straightforward challenge, but the game doesn’t give you the exact location of the trophy, so you might be stuck trying to find it.

Luckily, we know where to find it. In this guide, we’ll show you where it’s located, and we’ll provide tips and tricks to get your hands on it easier — and hopefully get you one step closer to that Wolverine skin. Here’s how to find Wolverine’s trophy in Dirty Docks, as part of Fortnite’s week 3 challenge.

Where to find Wolverine’s trophy in Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is marked on your map and is located to the far east, north of Retail Row. The specific building you’re looking for is on the south side of Dirty Docks. It’s a small building that protrudes outward, sticking out like a peninsula. Use the image above for reference. Since this challenge just went live, this spot has been particularly busy, so if you see other players start to land on or near the building, you might want to hang back and wait for them to leave.

Otherwise, if you get lucky, you can grab a weapon from the outside balcony like we did to take anyone out. Wolverine’s trophy is a Sentinel head and is found on the bottom floor of this building in a small room. By default, the room is full of barrels, a chest, and a large box sitting on some shelves. The trophy is found inside this box, so destroy it and pick up the trophy.

When we attempted this challenge, a couple of players also landed around the building that contains the trophy, so we opted to take them out instead of hanging back. If possible, try landing on the outside upper floor, where you’ll usually find a weapon and a door that leads inside. Take anyone out you might come across and run downstairs to the room containing the trophy. In our run, someone had already destroyed everything in the room, which is why it appears to be empty in the video above.

Even if someone else has collected the trophy, it will still be available for you, so no need to worry if you see another player exit the room. Press square on PS4, X on Xbox One, or Y on Nintendo Switch to pick up the trophy, and you’ll get credit for completing the challenge and will be one step closer to unlocking the coveted Wolverine costume. If you’ve been following along, you should have three of Wolverine’s challenges completed. To earn his costume, you’ll need to complete all of his challenges up to week six — which will be available three weeks from now.

