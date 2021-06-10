Fortnite challenge guide: Accept a quest from a payphone

Fortnite season 7, week 1 has kicked off with a new alien theme to keep things interesting. Along with that, Epic Games implemented a new set of challenges, and for the most part, they’re relatively simple to get through. The only ones that might cause you some trouble require you to visit specific areas around the map. One is specifically for accepting a quest from a payphone, and while they aren’t hard to find, you might have some trouble if you’re unsure of what to look for.

In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing this challenge as part of season 7, week 1. Here’s how to accept a quest from a payphone in Fortnite.

Where to find payphones

Payphones spawn in fixed locations around the map and are mostly scattered around the exterior. For help finding them, please reference the map above (credit to Fortnite.gg). Which one you choose to visit should depend on the trajectory of the battle bus at the start of the match. Ideally, you should pick one that’s a little bit out of the way if you’re worried about coming across another enemy player.

If an opponent drops in with you, they might take you out before you can get to the payphone, meaning you’d have to retry in a separate match. So, pick one that’s out of the way, and communicate with your team so they can watch your back as you make your way to the payphone. Keep in mind that this can be done in any battle royale mode or Team Rumble. If you’re stuck, we recommend trying Team Rumble since you can respawn if you’re eliminated, making it easier to retry.

How to accept a quest from a payphone

Once you’ve found the payphone, the hard part is over. At this point, all you need to do is interact with the payphone by pressing Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox, or Y on Nintendo Switch, and you’ll be prompted to accept a quest. Select the Thumbs Up option, and you’ll initiate the quest and complete the challenge. Note that you don’t actually have to complete the quest given to you by the payphone — simply starting it will give you credit toward this week’s challenge.

Now, you can opt to complete the quest anyway, as you’ll get some gold bars for doing so, but you don’t have to. After you’ve accepted the quest, you’ll complete the weekly challenge and earn 30,000 XP for your battle pass. Since this one can be finished quickly, we don’t recommend skipping it.

