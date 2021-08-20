  1. Gaming

Fortnite challenge guide: Go for a swim with an alien parasite

By

Many of the challenges during Fortnite season 7, week 11 focus on aliens or alien parasites, which are semi-deadly beings scattered around the map. One challenge in particular requires you to go for a swim with an alien parasite, and if you aren’t familiar with how they work, this objective may seem a little misleading or confusing, especially if you’ve never encountered one before.

The thing about alien parasites is that you have to get them to latch onto your head for the challenge to count — instead of simply swimming alongside them. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about this challenge, including details on finding the creatures and tips for making it as easy as possible. Here’s how to go for a swim with an alien parasite in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find an alien parasite

Map of alien artifacts in Fortnite.
Fortnite.gg

Above is a map (courtesy of Fortnite.gg) of all the alien parasite locations. However, each of these locations is home to alien parasite eggs, and you must strike them to get them to hatch. If you simply approach these eggs, nothing will happen until you attack them. Your goal here is to get one of the alien parasites to latch onto your head, which is easy to do if you get close after the egg hatches. The parasites will begin coming for you, so just let them jump onto your head.

After this happens, you’ll notice the parasites will drain your health constantly in exchange for a speed boost. Keep in mind, your health only drains to a certain point — once it reaches 20% or so, it’ll stop draining, so make sure you’ve got some health kits with you or foraged food. For the purposes of the challenge, we advise landing at one of the spots close to water. The entire map has little rivers scattered around, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a spot.

How to go for a swim with an alien parasite

Jumping into the water with a parasite in Fortnite.

After the parasite has latched onto your head, all you have to do is jump into a body of water to complete the challenge. That’s why we advise landing at a location close to water so you don’t have to make a long trip. The other important point is that the parasites don’t like water, so once you jump in, they’ll immediately unlatch themselves from your head. This is a good thing to keep in mind as you play regularly, just in case a parasite grabs you outside of the context of this challenge.

As soon as you jump into the water, the parasite will detach and you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge, along with 30,000 XP.

Editors' Recommendations

The best anime on Netflix right now

Flavors of Youth on Netflix.

The best Amazon Original movies right now

Val Kilmer in Val.

Fortnite challenge guide: Use the recon scanner to spot an infected trespasser or wildlife

Player next to infected animal in Fortnite.

The best action movies on Disney+ right now

The cast of Captain America: Civil War.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Someone’s getting fired for this insane gaming laptop deal at Dell

Dell Alienware M15 R3 on White Background

Best cheap air fryer deals for August 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for August 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap smartphone deals for August 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for August 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

The best drama series on Amazon Prime Video right now

Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video.

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for August 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for August 2021

best iphone deals 2019