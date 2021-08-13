The newest batch of Fortnite challenges is live and ready to go — this time, for season 7, week 10. This week, you can expect a balanced mixture of challenges that range in difficulty. Most of them aren’t too complicated, but a handful of them might cause you some problems if you aren’t a frequent Fortnite player. There are many challenges that can be completed by playing naturally, which are excellent ways to earn some easy XP.

But there are also some that will probably be confusing since the game doesn’t tell you exactly how to complete them. In this guide, we’ll highlight all of the new challenges for the week, but we’ll also walk you through getting past some of the more difficult objectives. These are Fortnite’s season 7, week 10 challenges, and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 7, week 10 challenges

Each week, we always recommend glancing at the new challenges before diving into a match — that way, you’re at least mildly familiar with what you need to do. That rings true for this week, so take a look at the list of challenges below:

Use the Grab-itron or saucer’s abductor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm (1)

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull (200)

Visit Guardian Towers (3)

Catch a gun while fishing (1)

Outlast opponents (200)

Eliminations at close-range (1)

Damage Doctor Slone (50)

As you can see, nearly half of them are objectives you would likely complete through natural play, such as close-range eliminations or outlasting opponents. Others, like damaging Doctor Slone, are a bit more complicated. Our guides below are here to help.

Season 7, week 10 challenge guide

Use the Grab-itron or saucer’s abductor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm

This challenge might seem complicated, but once you know what to do, it can be completed in no time. Check out the guide below for more details.

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull

Finding an Inflate-A-Bull is actually the hardest part of this challenge. The guide below has all the steps for completing it.

Damage Doctor Slone

Damaging Doctor Slone is deceptively difficult due to a number of reasons. Check out our guide for more details on completing this challenge.

And with that, you’ll be all set to take on this week’s challenges. Most of them are straightforward, so as long as you use our guides for the more difficult ones, you should have no problems getting all of them checked off your list.

Editors' Recommendations