One of the final Fortnite challenges you’ll likely aim to complete requires you to damage Doctor Slone. This is a character who was initially added at the start of season 7 — and now, during week 10, you have to battle her. Doctor Slone is found in one specific location on the map, but as expected, the challenge description doesn’t specify where to find her. Fortunately, you don’t have to eliminate Doctor Slone — simply dealing 50 damage will do the trick for this challenge.

However, if you come unprepared for the fight, she’ll take you out before you can deal enough damage to her. In this guide, we’ll show you everything you’ll need to know about completing the latest challenge. Here’s how to damage Doctor Slone in Fortnite.

Where to find Doctor Slone

Doctor Slone is found in the large silo in Corny Complex, hidden in an underground lab. Use the map above (courtesy of Fortnite.gg) to find her exact location. Enter the silo from the ground level and you can take the stairs all the way to the bottom. Along the way, a weapon should appear, so make sure to grab it before reaching Slone’s lair.

The most important thing to note about this area is that it’s often busy, even before it was home to a challenge. So, it’s highly likely you’ll encounter other players when you get to the silo. Because of that, you’ll need to either be quick or lucky to ensure you aren’t eliminated before you can deal damage to Doctor Slone. If you attempt this in Team Rumble, you’ll at least be able to come back if you’re eliminated early.

How to damage Doctor Slone

Damaging Doctor Slone is actually a lot harder than you might expect because she duplicates herself as soon as you grab her attention. Upon doing so, you not only have to dodge all of her attacks, but you also have to damage the correct “true” version of Doctor Slone, which can be difficult. The idea is to damage her before she actually starts attacking, which can be done provided you shoot her in the head as soon as you see her.

If you’re having trouble, we advise getting stocked up on weapons and gear beforehand by visiting the nearby barns. The nice thing is that you don’t have to eliminate Slone — you only need to deal 50 damage, which can be done in a couple shots with most weapons. Having the right weapon for the job is key, though — such as a shotgun or assault rifle. It’s possible to complete this with less powerful weapons, but it’s considerably more difficult, so keep that in mind.

Once you’ve dealt 50 damage, you’ll earn credit for completing the challenge, along with 30,000 XP for your troubles.

