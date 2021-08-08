  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 7, week 9 challenges and how to complete them

By

It’s time for yet another batch of Fortnite challenges. For season 7, week 9, you’ll have a varied list of challenges to check off your list — with some that can be completed quickly, while others are a bit more complex. Fortunately, even the tougher ones aren’t too difficult to get through as long as you know where to go. Players new to Fortnite might struggle with getting through this week’s challenges, but not to worry — we’ve got all the details for completing the latest set of objectives.

In this guide, we’ll showcase all the new challenges, along with guides on getting through the tougher ones. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 9 challenges and how to complete them.

Recommended reading:

Season 7, week 9 challenge list

Before attempting the challenges, it’s always a good idea to take a look at the full list first. That way, you’ll have a general understanding of all the objectives for any given week. The full list is as follows:

  • Launch toilets with a Grab-itron (2)
  • Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a saucer (1)
  • Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match (1)
  • Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner, then hit them with a Rail Gun (1)
  • Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires (1,000 meters)
  • Use IO launchpads (1)
  • Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance at Corny Complex (1)

As you can see, week 9 has a mixture of challenges that range in difficulty. Below are guides on getting through some of the tougher ones for the week.

Season 7, week 9 challenge guide

Launch toilets with a Grab-itron

Grab-itron spawning from chest in Fortnite.

This is surprisingly one of the tougher challenges due to the low spawn rate of the Grab-itron. The guide below has more details on completing the challenge.

How to launch toilets with a Grab-itron

Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a saucer

Using an emote on top of an Abductor in Fortnite.

While this challenge isn’t difficult, you might not be aware of where to complete it. Check the guide below for more details.

How to dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a saucer

Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires

IO vehicle with off-road tires in Fortnite.

This is one of the trickier challenges for the week, but our handy guide below has all the tips you’ll need to get through it.

How to drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires

Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance at Corny Complex

Alien sample in Fortnite.

Serving as the most difficult challenge of the week, this one will require some patience. Click the link below for more details.

How to carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance at Corny Complex

And with that, you’ll be well equipped to tackle the latest challenges for Fortnite season 7, week 9. This set is tough, but with a little patience and effort, you’ll be able to complete the latest challenges.

