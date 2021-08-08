It’s time for yet another batch of Fortnite challenges. For season 7, week 9, you’ll have a varied list of challenges to check off your list — with some that can be completed quickly, while others are a bit more complex. Fortunately, even the tougher ones aren’t too difficult to get through as long as you know where to go. Players new to Fortnite might struggle with getting through this week’s challenges, but not to worry — we’ve got all the details for completing the latest set of objectives.

In this guide, we’ll showcase all the new challenges, along with guides on getting through the tougher ones. Here are the Fortnite season 7, week 9 challenges and how to complete them.

Season 7, week 9 challenge list

Before attempting the challenges, it’s always a good idea to take a look at the full list first. That way, you’ll have a general understanding of all the objectives for any given week. The full list is as follows:

Launch toilets with a Grab-itron (2)

Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a saucer (1)

Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match (1)

Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner, then hit them with a Rail Gun (1)

Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires (1,000 meters)

Use IO launchpads (1)

Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance at Corny Complex (1)

As you can see, week 9 has a mixture of challenges that range in difficulty. Below are guides on getting through some of the tougher ones for the week.

Season 7, week 9 challenge guide

Launch toilets with a Grab-itron

This is surprisingly one of the tougher challenges due to the low spawn rate of the Grab-itron.

Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a saucer

While this challenge isn't difficult, you might not be aware of where to complete it.

Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires

This is one of the trickier challenges for the week.

Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance at Corny Complex

Serving as the most difficult challenge of the week, this one will require some patience.

And with that, you’ll be well equipped to tackle the latest challenges for Fortnite season 7, week 9. This set is tough, but with a little patience and effort, you’ll be able to complete the latest challenges.

