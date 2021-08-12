Fortnite season 7, week 10 features a challenge for traveling 200 meters in an Inflate-A-Bull, a new item that is somewhat tough to find. In fact, the hardest part about this challenge is actually getting your hands on the item, since they only appear in certain locations around the map.

Fortunately, there’s a guaranteed way of acquiring the item, as long as you play your cards right. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you’ll need to know about completing this challenge. Here’s how to travel in an Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Where to find an Inflate-A-Bull

Inflate-A-Bull is a new item in Fortnite that allows the user to bounce around to traverse the map faster — while also negating fall damage. It might seem silly at first, but it could be just the item you need to escape from a sticky situation. These items spawn from IO chests around the map but are typically difficult to find. However, there seems to be a sure-fire way to get one out of a chest from an IO station in the middle of the map. Use the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg) for reference.

Here, it seems like the Inflate-A-Bull has a high spawn rate, making it much easier to acquire. The problem is that this area is often busy, so you’ll probably encounter other players looking to complete this challenge, as well. That’s why we advise coming here with a squad, so you have a higher chance of finding the item you need. Otherwise, you might have some luck if you come here later on in the match, since players tend to disperse. It’s also a good idea to attempt this challenge in Team Rumble, so you can respawn if you get eliminated. From our experience, Battle Royale mode is tougher when it comes to completing challenges.

How to use an Inflate-A-Bull

Once you’ve got your hands on the Inflate-A-Bull, equip it, and you’ll be able to bounce around. If you press the jump button, you’ll bounce high in the air. For the purposes of this challenge, you have to traverse 200 meters while using the Inflate-A-Bull, which can be done fairly quickly. If you happen to get taken out before you reach 200 meters traveled, your progress carries over from match to match, so you’ll be able to pick up where you left off, thankfully.

It’ll only take 30 seconds or so to reach 200 meters traveled, so you shouldn’t run into too many snags. The hardest part about this challenge is actually finding an Inflate-A-Bull, so once you get your hands on it, you should be golden.

Editors' Recommendations