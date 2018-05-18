Is ‘Fortnite’ your game? Try and win in-game currency in Solo Showdown event

Share

You’ve already shown off your Fortnite: Battle Royale skills to your friends and family, who now offer their complete devotion to you, but if you really want to prove you’re the best, you need to do something a little more prestigious. With “Solo Showdown,” a new limited-time mode, you’ll have the chance to play against other competitive players and even win some in-game cash in the process.

Solo Showdown won’t change the gameplay you know from the main solo battle royale offering, but the players you’re matched up against have to choose to compete instead of playing standard matches. As you play in Solo Showdown, you’ll rack up a score — at the end of 50 games, you’ll have your final score ranked against your opponents, with the top 100 competitors winning a prize.

Placing first in a match will reward you with 100 points, with the number dropping slightly as you go down the list. Those who fall between 76 and 100 in a game will be given 25 points, rather than earning a separate score for failing slightly less.

For the top overall scorer, the award will be 50,000 in-game V-Bucks, while second-, third-, and fourth-place players will earn 25,000. Finishing in fifth through 50th place will earn your account 13,500 V-Bucks, while 51st through 100th place finishes are worth 7,500.

Any players who participate in 50 games — regardless of their performance — will also be given a unique Solo Showdown spray.

“We’ll be using the Solo Showdown as a one-off steppingstone to learn how to build great events for all types of players,” Epic Games said in the announcement. “If you crave testing and improving your own skills, give it a try and let us know what you think.”

Solo Showdown is now available, and the contest will end at 10 a.m. ET on May 21. If you’ve placed in the top 100 spots, you’ll be notified of your status by May 25. You must respond within 72 hours in order to claim your prize.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is now available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and iOS. The game is expected to launch on Android this summer, and most versions of the game support cross-platform play.