 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Where to find Gwen in Fortnite

Billy Givens
By

Marvel has long been one of Fortnite‘s most dominant crossover properties, and that trend continues with the current Spider-Verse theme that sees Miles Morales and friends show up in the game for some web-slinging fun. While grabbing a Miles Morales skin from the item shop is certain to make you feel like the superhero already, Week 11’s set of challenges brings some extra fun to be had with some rebranded web-shooters and an appearance from none other than Spider-Gwen herself. If you’re looking to complete the challenge for finding and speaking to Gwen, look no further – we’ll tell you where to meet up with this popular character.

Where to find Gwen in Fortnite

Gwen is located in Slappy Shores on the far east side of the chapter 4, season 2 map. While her precise location varies a little bit, she’ll typically be found wandering around the interior or roof of a house in the northern part of this point of interest.

Gwen location on Fortnite map

While you’ll want to visit Gwen to complete the Week 11 challenge, you’ll also want to be sure you check out what she has to sell, too. Most notably, you can spend 600 gold bars to purchase one of the new Spider-Verse web-shooters if you want to swing around the map for a bit. If you’re visiting her at the beginning of the game and need a quick way to get full shields, you can also spend 250 gold bars for a Shield Keg. Lastly, like many NPCs, she’ll typically drop some type of healing item just for speaking with her, so don’t forget to pick that up if you need it.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

Cross-platform support is becoming more important in the world of video games. Multiplayer hits like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite have pushed crossplay into the limelight, and now most AAA multiplayer games release with at least partial cross-platform support. Finding every cross-platform game is no easy feat, though, so we did the hard work to bring you a comprehensive list of games that support crossplay.

Unfortunately, there aren't any rules when it comes to crossplay, so each game handles the feature a little differently. To make matters more confusing, certain backward-compatible games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X still support crossplay on the most recent hardware, even if there isn't an official release for that hardware.

Read more
Where to find Scout Regiment Footlockers in Fortnite
Character looks at an open Scout Regiment Footlocker

If you've logged into Fortnite this week, you've probably noticed that Attack on Titan is making quite a splash in the popular battle royale. You can currently pick up multiple Scout Regiment skins, complete some themed quests, and even find two unique weapons based on the anime – ODM Gears and Thunder Spears. Whether you're looking to get your hands on those weapons or simply want to knock out the associated quests, you'll need to round up Scout Regiment Footlockers. We'll tell you all about them below.
Where to find Scout Regiment Footlockers
There's good news and bad news when it comes to finding Scout Regiment Footlockers. The good news is that there is one that spawns in the same place every match, but the bad news is that the rest of them are random. That being said, we have some tips on how to make finding them a little easier.

First of all, you can always find a Scout Regiment Footlocker in Jaegar's family basement, which can be located at the southeastern house in Anvil Square. Head down the stairs under the awning here and open the door to see the footlocker on the other side of the room. Of course, with this being the game's only guaranteed spot for a footlocker, don't be surprised if you have some competition.

Read more
Where to find Jaegar’s family basement in Fortnite
A house containing Jaegar's family basement

Attack on Titan is taking over Fortnite right now, bringing a collection of brand-new skins, weapons, and more from the hit anime. Among these is the Eren Jaegar skin, which requires you to own the premium battle pass and then complete a handful of quests to unlock. One of those quests is finding Jaegar's family basement, and unfortunately, it's not marked on the map to make things easy for you. Don't worry, however, as we've got the exact location for you here.
Where to find Jaegar's family basement
Jaegar's family basement is located in Anvil Square, which you'll find nearly centered on this season's map. As you're landing at Anvil Square, aim to do so at the most southeastern house. You may want to head inside the house quickly and find a weapon if you see that you've got a lot of company, but when you're ready to head to the basement, read on.

On the eastern side of the house is an awning that you can pass under, and you'll notice a path underneath that leads down toward a door. Head down and open the door there to find Jaegar's family basement. Again, just be prepared that your opponents may be trying to access the same area for the quest, too.

Read more