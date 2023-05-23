It’s certainly never very surprising to see new Marvel content in Fortnite, as the ever-popular battle royale has a long history of crossovers with the property. However, it’s always a fun time when we get new characters and themed items, and during these final weeks of Chapter 4 Season 2, players can get their hands on some Spider-Verse skins, challenges, and even Miles Morales’ own web shooters. If you’d like to zip around the map and take on enemies from the trees and rooftops, you’re in luck, as here’s everything you need to know about finding and using the Spider-Verse Web-Shooters.

Where to get Spider-Verse Web-Shooters and how they work

Spider-Verse Web-Shooters can be found on the ground all across the battle royale map, meaning you’ll simply have to seek them out and get a bit lucky with running across a set. However, if you’d like a guaranteed Spider-Verse Web-Shooter, you can always visit Gwen walking around the northern section of Slappy Shores, as she’ll sell you a set for 600 gold bars. That’s an admittedly large sum of gold for an item that only lasts for a single match, though, so it’s worth thinking carefully about whether it’s worth emptying out your wallet.

Regardless of how you get your hands on a set of Spider-Verse Web-Shooters, you’ll find that they function identically to previous iterations of this notorious mobility item. You simply equip the web shooters and aim at a surface (preferably something higher than your current location), then deploy a string of web to swing forward. There are a maximum of 80 charges in a single web-shooter, so you have plenty of opportunities to move quickly around the map – but you still shouldn’t waste charges unnecessarily or you may eventually run out during an important showdown near the end of the match.

