PowerWash Simulator’s latest seasonal update is here, and it’s festive

With all of the political turmoil right now, it can be hard to get in the festive spirit — but PowerWash Simulator wants to help with its latest free update, offering a Christmas-themed ice rink map to explore and clean up. You might think you’ve gotten your fill of that already, especially if you had to clean real-world decorations before bringing them in from the garage, but we promise that digital muck is a lot more fun to clean up than the real thing. And we’ll take digital spiders over the real ones any day of the week. Grab a nice warm cup of hot chocolate, some comfortable shoes, and snuggle up for a night of the most fun cleaning you’ve ever done.

The update introduces a new, free DLC that comes with the ice rink area, as well as winter weather gear so that you can bundle up while on the job. The clothing includes a cleaning suit emblazoned with snowflakes, a candy cane theme for the sprayer, and more. If you’ve never played the game before, now’s the perfect chance. The update also comes with a free demo so you can get a taste of what makes this game so relaxing to play. If you find you enjoy it, there’s plenty more free DLC to check out yourself, as well as paid DLC for fans of Shrek and Warhammer: 40,000.

The new setting tasks you with cleaning up the ice rink and all the grime that comes with it. It’s a tall order, but you get to work underneath the Northern Lights and alongside plenty of cute animal mascots in a (sometimes yellow) snow-covered world. Cleaning away the muck will add color to the constantly filthy town of Muckingham (but with a town name like that, no one should be surprised it’s keeping cleaners flush).

PowerWash Simulator is available on almost any platform you can imagine, and it’s part of Xbox Game Pass, too. This free DLC is available for download for everyone except Nintendo Switch players, and the developers promise that the update will be here soon. The game is a cozy, low-stakes way to kick back, relax, and pass some time underneath a warm blanket while the snow falls outside. And unlike actual pressure-washing, you can enjoy the dopamine rush of a job well done without the chilly spray from the water.