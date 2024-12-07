 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PowerWash Simulator’s latest seasonal update is here, and it’s festive

By
powerwash simulator seasonal update festive pws icerink 1920x1080 2 t37iflna
Square

With all of the political turmoil right now, it can be hard to get in the festive spirit — but PowerWash Simulator wants to help with its latest free update, offering a Christmas-themed ice rink map to explore and clean up. You might think you’ve gotten your fill of that already, especially if you had to clean real-world decorations before bringing them in from the garage, but we promise that digital muck is a lot more fun to clean up than the real thing. And we’ll take digital spiders over the real ones any day of the week. Grab a nice warm cup of hot chocolate, some comfortable shoes, and snuggle up for a night of the most fun cleaning you’ve ever done.

The update introduces a new, free DLC that comes with the ice rink area, as well as winter weather gear so that you can bundle up while on the job. The clothing includes a cleaning suit emblazoned with snowflakes, a candy cane theme for the sprayer, and more. If you’ve never played the game before, now’s the perfect chance. The update also comes with a free demo so you can get a taste of what makes this game so relaxing to play. If you find you enjoy it, there’s plenty more free DLC to check out yourself, as well as paid DLC for fans of Shrek and Warhammer: 40,000.

The new setting tasks you with cleaning up the ice rink and all the grime that comes with it. It’s a tall order, but you get to work underneath the Northern Lights and alongside plenty of cute animal mascots in a (sometimes yellow) snow-covered world. Cleaning away the muck will add color to the constantly filthy town of Muckingham (but with a town name like that, no one should be surprised it’s keeping cleaners flush).

Recommended Videos

PowerWash Simulator is available on almost any platform you can imagine, and it’s part of Xbox Game Pass, too. This free DLC is available for download for everyone except Nintendo Switch players, and the developers promise that the update will be here soon. The game is a cozy, low-stakes way to kick back, relax, and pass some time underneath a warm blanket while the snow falls outside. And unlike actual pressure-washing, you can enjoy the dopamine rush of a job well done without the chilly spray from the water.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Is Stardew Valley cross-platform?
Stardew Valley Multiplayer Fishing

Stardew Valley is a game made by just one person, but it has seen more success than most games made by dozens, or even hundreds, of people. It's even one of Digital Trends' top 50 video games of all time. Since its release in 2016, it's been updated regularly with new features and content to keep its avid fans coming back. As of the Stardew Valley 1.6 update additions, this includes an online multiplayer component that allows you and up to three friends to hang out on each other's farms.

Of course, many players are still wondering when Stardew Valley 1.6 is coming to consoles. And with the recent trend of games allowing players on different platforms to join together, you may wonder if Stardew Valley is a cross-platform game like Minecraft or Terraria. Here's everything we know about cross-platform support in Stardew Valley.
Is Stardew Valley cross-platform?

Read more
Is Minecraft cross-platform?
The cover art for Minecraft.

Minecraft has long reigned as one of the most popular games available thanks to its nearly endless possibilities, regular updates, and charming vibes. If you're one of the millions of players who have invested thousands of hours into the game, or are still learning the basic tips and tricks, you've almost certainly been rewarded with limitless excitement exploring all the biomes, enchanting weapons, and messing with the best mods. But what about co-op?

Playing with friends on a shared server is one of the greatest ways to experience Minecraft, just like it is for Terraria or GTA V. But in today's gaming landscape, there is a wide variety of platforms on which people play the game, which may lead you to wonder if this is a cross-platform game. Below, we'll tell you what you need to know about cross-platform play in Minecraft.
Is Minecraft cross-platform?
The short answer is yes, Minecraft is cross-platform across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. However, there are a few limitations we'll get into below.

Read more
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven puts a promising twist on turn-based RPGs
Man with long red hair putting crown on head of red haired teenage boy.

Despite the name, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is less about romance about more about legacy. This Square Enix remake of a non-linear 1993 RPG features an Inheritance system where protagonists eventually take the skills of another, growing stronger with each generation. It takes multiple lifetimes to take down the big bad, which might play out differently depending on who inherits the throne.

While I didn't get much time to get to know the characters themselves during a 30-minute demo at PAX West, the satisfying turn-based combat and signature Glimmer mechanic signal a strong showing for turn-based RPG fans.
Watch the throne
In Romancing SaGa 2, seven heroes who saved the world were sealed away into another dimension, fated to return to save humanity again. They eventually make a return, but they are corrupted by the alternate dimension and decide to take revenge on the world that abandoned them.

Read more