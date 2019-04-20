Digital Trends
Gaming

Epic Games bans more than 1,000 cheaters in 1st week of Fortnite World Cup

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Fortnite World Cup is just underway, but Epic Games already has its hands full with cheaters who are trying to get away with an unfair advantage over other competitors.

Epic Games revealed in a blog post titled Fortnite – Competitive Game Integrity that in the first week of the Fortnite World Cup, the developer has already banned 1,163 accounts from competitive play for 14 days for bypassing region locks and playing in multiple regions in the tournament, which are against the rules. Out of these banned players, 196 have already won prizes, so their winnings were forfeited.

Another 48 accounts were banned for account sharing, including nine prize winners, and eight more accounts that were banned for teaming, including one prize winner. Epic Games also revealed that one account was permanently banned for using cheat software, five minutes after the player joined the semifinals of the weeks, and another account was banned from competitive play for 72 hours for intentionally disconnecting in order to prevent another player from scoring points.

In total, Epic Games has handed out 1,221 bans in just the first week of the Fortnite World Cup. The game creator added that players who compete using alternate or new accounts while they are under a competitive ban may lead to a permanent embargo.

Esports team Kaliber recently released Jonathan Kosmala for cheating during the Fortnite World Cup qualifiers, as he was turned in by the creator of the cheat that he used, Polygon reported. It remains unclear if the permanently banned account that Epic Games referred to in its blog post was Kosmala.

It is good to see Epic Games and esports teams taking the fight against cheating seriously, especially with the high stakes of the Fortnite World Cup. The tournament starts with the Online Open, which will offer $1 million in prize money to competitors each week.

Winners of the weekly Online Open Finals, which will be held every Sunday until June 16, may qualify for the limited slots of the Fortnite World Cup Finals. The culminating event will be held in New York City from July 26 to 28, when competitors will fight it out for a prize pool of $30 million.

Don't Miss

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of April 19
Stream data Elements hatchet Ninja Fortnite Apex Legends Shroud
Gaming

Streaming data reveals Ninja isn’t Twitch king, Fortnite still reigns supreme

Stream Elements and Stream Hatchet teamed up to produce the State of the Stream Q1 2019, a report that reveals a multitude of data. A few takeaways include Ninja not producing the best month of views, and Apex Legends' performance diving.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite durr burger telephone fortnite pizza pit telephone
Gaming

Call up Durr Burger and grab some lunch with our Fortnite weekly challenge guide

The Fortnite week 8 challenges are now available in season 8. One of the big challenges this week has players dial the Durr Burger number on the big telephone. We've got everything you need to complete this weekly challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
Walmart deal discount xbox one games Kingdom Hearts 3 Red Dead Redemption 2
Deals

Get Kingdom Hearts 3 at its lowest price yet during Walmart’s Xbox One sale

Walmart reduced the prices on some new and popular Xbox One games. Kingdom Hearts 3 is at its lowest price yet, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 get some stout discounts as well.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite jigsaw puzzle pieces fortnite puzzle pieces fortnite week 8 challenges
Gaming

Get jiggy with it and find the jigsaw pieces with our Fortnite challenge guide

For this Fortnite weekly challenge, players must search for jigsaw puzzle pieces under bridges and in caves. We've got the best locations for finding these pieces so you can complete this challenge fast.
Posted By Cody Perez
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl
Gaming

The best zombie games of all time, from Resident Evil to The Last of Us

Zombies are a longtime media staple, from movies to literature to TV to video games. Plenty of zombie games are bland and boring, but a good number offer tangible reasons to care about the undead. These are the best zombie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition
Deals

Ditch the discs: The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is available for pre-order

Like it or not, discs seem to be going the way of the VHS tape. Digital gaming is quickly becoming the new norm even for consoles, and Microsoft’s new Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is now available for pre-order with three free games…
Posted By Lucas Coll
The Last of Us Part II 2 motion capture development complete
Gaming

The Last of Us Part 2 finishes capturing its main characters’ performances

Calling it the most "ambitious cinematic shoot" the team has ever done, Naughty Dog revealed that the motion-capture performances for the main characters in The Last of Us Part II are finished.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Civilization VI
Gaming

Transform into the ultimate leader with our tips and tricks for Civilization 6

Civilization VI offers both series veterans and total newcomers a lot to chew on from the get-go. Here are some essential starting tips to help you master the game's many intricacies.
Posted By Will Fulton
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Gaming

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Horde and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Whether you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we have a guide to help you unlock every allied race in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
Gaming

Wired headphones are so 2018. Here's how to pair a Bluetooth device to your PS4

One of the best aspects of modern consoles is how easily you can pair them with other devices. Here's our quick primer on how to connect a Bluetooth headset (or really any Bluetooth device) to your PlayStation 4.
Posted By Daniel Starkey
Best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games
Gaming

Here are the best games to play with your friends on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch's hybrid design adds convenience to your gaming time, allowing you to play Switch games both at home and on the go. The design also benefits multiplayer experiences, from co-op to competitive and online to offline.
Posted By Steven Petite
Amazon earth day used nintendo switch console pro controller games deal discount sales
Deals

Amazon sale knocks 20% off Nintendo Switch, Pro Controller, and games

A new wave of savings on gaming content is crashing down in celebration of Earth Day. Amazon is slashing prices up to 20% off for used Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories like the Switch Pro Controller.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.