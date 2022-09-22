Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: All week 1 quests and how to complete them

It’s the start of a brand new season of Fortnite, and of course, it comes with plenty of challenges to complete. During Chapter 3, Season 4, players have access to a fresh set of quests, many of which require you to visit specific areas of the map. You’ll also need to utilize some of the new seasonal features, so make sure you spend a little time getting used to the new locales and Chrome mechanics.

Here, we’ll show you all the new challenges with guides for completing them all in Fortnite.

See more

Season 4, week 1 quests

Bust through a door at Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance (2)

Damage players with the Lever Action Shotgun or the Suppressed Submachine Gun (350)

Dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a slide kick (1)

Drive different types of Chromed vehicles (3)

Hit opponents while sliding (10)

Hunt different kinds of wildlife (3)

Purchase an item from Panther, Mancake, or The Underwriter (1)

Season 4, week 1 quest guide

Bust through a door at Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance

Busting through a door is different than simply opening it. You need to run at the door, and when you collide with it, you’ll bust through. So, you need to do that at each location. Remember, Cloudy Condos is a new aerial location, so be sure to land there first since it’s up in the air. As for No Sweat Insurance, it’s found in the middle of Tilted Towers. This is the large building with a yellow balloon on top. Use the map above for each location. You don’t need to bust through both doors in a single match.

Damage players with the Lever Action Shotgun or the Suppressed Submachine Gun

As you play, you should keep your eyes peeled for the Lever Action Shotgun and the Suppressed Submachine Gun. Since the Suppressed SMG has more range, you might have better luck using that, but pick whichever you’re more comfortable with. You have to deal 350 damage with one or both of these weapons, and your progress tracks across multiple matches.

Dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a slide kick

You might have a little trouble with this quest since the slide kicks don’t do much damage, but there’s a trick you can use to make it easier. For this one, we advise visiting the hill to the south of Tilted Towers (as shown on the map above), but there are plenty of other areas that contain Runaway Boulders. Either way, get close and damage the Boulder with your pickax first to weaken it. Then, once the Boulder has low health, back up and perform a running slide into it, which will send it flying from its position.

Drive different types of Chromed vehicles

This quest requires you to use Chrome Splashes, which are found at various locations around the map. First, we recommend landing at Cloudy Condos, close to the Chrome area. Either destroy Chrome trees or look for Chrome chests containing Chrome Splashes. We recommend getting your hands on at least three of them since that’s how many different vehicles you need to drive. Then, look for a vehicle in this area and throw the Chrome Splash at it. After that, drive the vehicle to another area, like Shimmering Shrine, to find another car or truck. Repeat the process by tossing the Chrome Splash at the next vehicle and then visiting one last area to drive a third vehicle. Tilted Towers is a great spot for vehicles. Keep in mind, you don’t need to drive all three Chrome vehicles in one match.

Hit opponents while sliding

The wording for this quest is odd — you don’t need to slide into enemies to damage them, but rather, damage them with bullets while sliding. You have to hit 10 opponents, but they don’t need to be actual players. Wolves and other NPCs count as well. We recommend bringing a great close-range weapon with you, such as a handgun or SMG, and when you see an enemy, slide close to them and do your best to deal damage.

Hunt different kinds of wildlife

There are lots of different wildlife around the map, so you can just keep your eye on them as you play normally and take them out gradually. If you’d like to make a beeline for this quest right away, your best bet is to visit spots around main hubs such as Greasy Grove and Herald’s Sanctum. There is also a lot of wildlife around Lustrous Lagoon. Either way, you need to defeat three different kinds of wildlife across any number of matches.

Purchase an item from Panther, Mancake, or The Underwriter

Above is a map of all three NPCs needed for this quest. You only need to purchase an item from one of them, which makes this quest a little easier. Just make sure you have a couple of hundred gold bars set aside to purchase any items.

Editors' Recommendations