Fortnite chapter 3, season 2, week 1 quests and how to complete them

This week marks the start of a new Fortnite season, adding plenty of fresh features and mechanics. It also means Epic Games has a new set of quests for us to complete, and most of them are tied to new features. This means you’ll likely need some assistance figuring out how to complete them, which is where we come in.

Here are all the new season 2, week 1 quests, and how to complete them in Fortnite.

Recommended reading

Season 2, week 1 quests

Use the Repair Torch To Fix a Vehicle (200)

Spend Bars (500)

Search Chests on IO Airships (3)

Mantle Onto a Ledge Within 3 Seconds of Sprinting (3)

Launch Yourself 150 Meters from a Siege Cannon (150)

Deal Damage to IO Forces (500)

Collect a Drum Shotgun and a Combat SMG in a Single Match (2)

Season 2, week 1 quest guide

Use the Repair Torch To Fix a Vehicle (200)

As you play, keep your eyes peeled for a repair torch, which can be found as floor loot or in toolboxes during season 2. After you’ve acquired one, make your way toward a vehicle, which are usually found in heavily populated areas around the map, such as Tilted Towers or Chonker’s Speedway. Then, shoot the vehicle a little to cause damage, and then use the repair tool to repair it. Make sure you repair 200 HP worth to complete this challenge.

Spend Bars (500)

Bars are acquired in a number of ways, including opening safes, defeating enemies, and completing bounties. After you’ve acquired some bars, visit NPCs around the map to buy items — preferably Exotic Weapons, which typically cost more. You don’t need to spend 500 gold bars in one go, but you’ll earn credit for this challenge much faster if you buy more-expensive items.

Search Chests on IO Airships (3)

Airships are now present on the Fortnite island as part of season 2. To complete this challenge, you need to search three chests on an airship, so make sure you land at one of these floating vessels right away. They can be found at Condo Canyon, Rocky Reels, The Daily Bugle, and Command Cavern, so make a beeline toward these spots to complete the challenge.

Mantle Onto a Ledge Within 3 Seconds of Sprinting (3)

New this season is the ability to mantle up onto ledges. To complete this challenge, you need to use the new tactical sprint ability and then mantle up onto a ledge three times. For best results, we recommend attempting this one with a building or man-made wall rather than a natural piece of land, as the mantling can be finicky. Jump up next to a surface and the game will give you the prompt to mantle.

Launch Yourself 150 Meters from a Siege Cannon (150)

Each of the aforementioned airships around the map feature a Siege Cannon, which can be used to fire projectiles — or even yourself. Approach the cannon and interact with it, then load yourself into the device before launching yourself into the air. You need to cover a distance of at least 150 meters, which should be easy as long as you arc your shot.

Deal Damage to IO Forces (500)

You’ll find IO Forces at the airships around the map. What you need to do is land on one and then enter it, where you’ll find multiple IO Forces. To complete this challenge, you must deal 500 HP worth of damage, so make sure you collect decent weapons and enough shields beforehand so you’re prepared.

Collect a Drum Shotgun and a Combat SMG in a Single Match (2)

This one is a bit luck-based, but if you explore and loot thoroughly, you should be able to complete the challenge with ease. We recommend landing at a busy area like Tilted Towers to begin your search. Make sure you loot every chest you find, and you’ll eventually stumble upon the Drum Shotgun and Combat SMG. These must be collected within the same match.

Editors' Recommendations