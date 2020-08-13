Microsoft’s “Free Play Days” event, where Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can download and play games for free all weekend, is back.

This weekend, from August 13 through 16, players can download Injustice 2 and NASCAR Heat 5.

On the Microsoft Store, players must be signed in to download with a Xbox Live Gold membership.

After the free weekend, the games will be available for purchase at a discounted rate. The Injustice 2 standard edition will be discounted by 75%, to $10 from $40, and the ultimate pack will be 80% off — down to $8 from $40.

The NASCAR Heat 5 standard edition will be 20% off — down to $40 from $50 — and the gold edition will be 20% off ($56, down from $70).

In Injustice 2, players control superheroes and villains from the DC Universe. Marquee names like Superman, Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, and others are playable in the game. Injustice 2 was developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros in 2017. The original game, Injustice: Gods Among Us, was released in 2013.

In a review, Digital Trends awarded Injustice 2 4.5 out of 5 stars and named it an Editor’s Choice game.

“The most expansive solo experience we’ve seen in a fighting game, Injustice 2 compels you to master its fast-paced, combo-driven combat,” the review said.

NASCAR Heat 5 is the latest NASCAR Cup Series championship video game, and it features all the official teams, drivers, and cars on 39 tracks. It was developed by 704 Games Company and published by Motorsport Games on July 9 of this year.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited is also available to play for free until 7 a.m. PT on August 19. It will be available for purchase at 50% off — $10, down from $20.

“All points earned and purchased downloadable content (DLC) carries over if you purchase the game at the end of the free period,” Microsoft said on its Free Play Days support site.

In addition to Free Play Days, Microsoft also runs a promotion that removes the need for an Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership altogether, called Xbox Free Play Days for All.

The promotion allows players to “compete in matches with friends and players across the world,” Microsoft said.

Previous Free Play Days games include Sims 4, Citadel: Forged with Fire, NASCAR Heat 4, Verdun, and Overwatch.

Editors' Recommendations