Now on her second run since the start of the game, Klee has returned to Genshin Impact just in time for summer. She may be small, but she packs a hell of a Pryo-infused punch, putting her bewildering explosives expertise to use by sending Hilichurls, Abyss Mages, and fish sky high. Here’s how she plays and the best build, weapons, and artifacts for Klee to send her rallying to the top of your damage charts.

Klee build guide: Team role, attacks, talents, and constellations

Though Genshin Impact has added many other powerful Pyro users since her initial arrival, there’s something about Klee’s hyper-destructive personality that makes her a truly unique choice on your team. Her normal attacks are a little slow, but they certainly pack a bang, pairing well with her other skills to deal heavy Pyro AoE DMG, clearing packs of Slimes and Hilichurls with no problem.

As every attack is Pyro-infused in some way, she’s great for taking on certain Abyss Mages and their shields but will become utterly useless against other Pyro enemies. She can even toss large monsters, like the Frostarm Lawachurl around like a volleyball.

Here’s a quick breakdown of her skillset.

Skill Effect Elemental Skill: Jumpy Dumpty Active: Throws a Jumpy Dumpty that bounces three times, dealing AoE Pyro DMG as it travels. Explodes after the third bounce, dealing Pryo DMG and dropping mines around the landing zone. Mines explode near enemies or after a short delay, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. This skill has two charges. Elemental Burst: Sparks ‘n’ Splash For 10 seconds, Klee automatically deals AoE Pyro DMG to nearby enemies. Talent 1: Roiling Rime When Klee’s normal attacks and Elemental Skill deals DMG, she has a 50% chance to obtain an explosive spark, which makes her next charged attack cost no stamina and deal 50% increased DMG. Talent 2: Wellspring of War-Lust After a charged attack CRIT, all party members gain 2 Elemental Energy. Trait Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the mini-map. Constellations Effect C1: Chained Reactions Attack and Skills have a chance to summon a spark that bombards enemies, dealing DMG equal to 120% of her Elemental Burst DMG. C2: Explosive Frags Enemies hit by the mines of her Elemental Skill have their DEF decreased by 23% for 10 seconds. C3: Exquisite Compound Increased the level of Jumpy Dumpty by 3. C4: Sparkly Explosion If Klee leaves the field during her Elemental Burst, an explosion deals 555% of her ATK as Pyro DMG to nearby enemies. C5: Nova Burst Increases the level of Sparks ‘n’ Splash by 3. C6: Blazing Delight During her Elemental Burst, other party members regenerate Energy and gain a 10% Pyro DMG bonus at its end.

Klee’s skills paint a picture of a prime DPS option that’s far more chaotic than most Catalyst characters in the game right now. Large explosions, bouncing bombs, land mines, and laser beams are all part of her kit, with most coming alongside the rest. All this means she’s great at triggering elemental reactions, but she’ll need some help setting them up.

Klee build guide: Best weapons for Klee

Klee relies on CRIT rate, CRIT DMG, and ATK to rack up high Pryo DMG, but most of her best weapons stem from their added effects. Below are the best Klee weapons to equip her with. Some will increase her raw ATK, some will boost her elemental DMG, and some will just enable her to use her skills far more often.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Skyward Atlas Solar Pearl Sacrificial Fragments Eye of Perception

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Bonus State: CRIT Rate

Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every four seconds. Max four stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

This five-star gacha weapon will give Klee the added CRIT rate she craves while allowing her to stack up to 36% additional Elemental DMG Bonus in just under 12 seconds.

Skyward Atlas

Bonus Stat: ATK

Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12%. Normal attack hits have a 50% chance to cause clouds to seek out nearby enemies and attack for 15 seconds, dealing 160% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

This gacha weapon will play into teams that regularly switch between characters. A 30-second cooldown on its silly little gimmick means that if Klee isn’t your primary damage dealer just yet, it’s worth swapping her in every 30 seconds just to get another cloud going and to spend her boosted Elemental Skill charges.

Solar Pearl

Bonus Stat: CRIT rate

Normal attack hits increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 20% for six seconds. Likewise, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits increase normal attack DMG by 20% for six seconds.

This is technically a paid-for weapon, but it’s relatively cheap to obtain and can be upgraded with each new battle pass, making it less reliant on gambling. With CRIT rate attached and a focus on Klee’s regularly spammed normal attacks, this weapon will help main DPS Klee scale to new heights.

Sacrificial Fragments

Bonus Stat: Elemental Mastery

After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

This one has boons for both main DPS Klee and Support Klee. Her Elemental Skill can already be used twice in one go, but by boosting it with Elemental Mastery and then having two shots to trigger the cooldown reset of the weapon, it’s a perfect, commonly dropped gacha weapon that you should have ready to go already.

Eye of Perception

Bonus Stat: ATK

Normal and charged attacks have a 50% chance to fire a bolt of Perception, dealing 240% ATK as DMG. This bolt can bounce between enemies a maximum of four times. This effect can occur once every 12s.

If you’re running out of options, the three-star Eye of Perception can get Klee doing some respectable damage. By focusing on boosting her spammable normal and charged attacks, this weapon turns her already AoE-enabled hits into mini versions of her Elemental Burst.

Klee build guide: Best artifacts for Klee

Four-piece set: Crimson Witch of Flames

Although the Pale Flame set has been introduced since Klee’s first banner, it isn’t something you want to pick up for her, as her normal and charged attacks already deal Elemental DMG as opposed to Physical DMG.

The best artifact set for Klee remains, as it was before, the Crimson Witch of Flames, which will send her Pyro DMG scaling to new heights. As it scaled another 50% with the full four-piece set, there’s no reason to settle for a split artifact set.

Here are the best stats for Klee. Look out for these when farming and upgrading the Crimson Witch of Flames set:

Slot Main stat Sub stats Feather ATK ATK%, Elemental Mastery, CRIT DMG, CRIT Rate Flower HP Hourglass ATK % / Elemental Mastery Goblet Pyro DMG Bonus / Elemental Mastery Headpiece ATK %

Klee build guide: Best team comps for Klee

Klee pairs exceptionally well with Bennett. As she rarely needs to move, Bennett’s Elemental Burst can increase her ATK and Elemental Mastery ever higher, ensuring Klee has everything she needs to bombard the enemy. Even just having him in the team will trigger the 25% ATK elemental resonance boost.

Venti is another great pick. He can round up enemies with his frequent Elemental Burst, enabling Klee to both stay safe and real ridiculous AoE DMG. Paired with the Swirl effect, it’s the perfect elemental storm.

Though Bennett and Venti should be able to keep Klee safe and sound, Diona’s shields will not only act as a buffer but can also set up highly potent Melt reactions with Klee’s constant Pyro output.

