Google Stadia is scheduled to launch for its Founder’s Edition and Premiere Edition members on November 19, bringing the ability to stream your games to a mobile device, tablet, laptop, and more. However, the lineup of games available on launch day aren’t exactly impressive.

On November 19, the following games will be playable for those with access to Google Stadia:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Thumper

Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

That is the lineup in its entirety, with games like Rage 2 and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint not yet available for those who subscribe from the very beginning. Those games will both arrive before the end of 2019, as will:

GRID

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Of the games available for Google Stadia by the end of 2019, only one is an exclusive — GYLT. Darksiders Genesis will also be available on PC when it launches in December, though the console versions aren’t arriving until next February.

Google Stadia’s future is looking brighter, however, as several big-name games will be available for it in 2020. These include Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, and Watch Dogs Legion, and Google also has an internal studio working on developing exclusives for the platform. It’s led by Jade Raymond, who previously led teams as Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, though it appears any projects being developed at the studio are still very early works in progress.

Google will be facing stiff competition from Microsoft’s Project xCloud streaming service, which is currently running preview tests. The service functions similarly to Stadia in that it allows players to stream games to mobile devices, and Microsoft will also allow players to use their Xbox system as a personal streaming server at no charge, giving them mobile access to any games in their library. A final launch date for Project xCloud has not yet been set, nor do we know how many games will be available when it goes public.

