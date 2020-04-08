  1. Gaming

Google Stadia Pro goes free for two months after struggling at launch

By

Google announced Stadia Pro will get a limited-time free trial giving access to the premium service for two months. Stadia Pro normally costs $10 a month and gives players an immediate gateway to a library of free games.

Current members won’t be left out and will get two months of complimentary service.

Stadia Pro subscribers get nine games, notably Destiny 2: The Collection, Codemasters’ GRID, and the rhythm violence game Thumper. It also includes GyltSteamWorld Dig 2SteamWorld Quest: Hand of GilgamechSerious Sam CollectionSpitlings, and Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks).

Players can also purchase additional games that will be available even after their Pro subscriptions end.

“We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory,” Google Stadia Vice President Phil Harrison said of the announcement of Stadia Pro getting a free trial. “Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months.”

Google will also adjust its bandwidth use to reduce internet traffic following the launch of the extended free trial. It will also add a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution to 1080p rather than 4K. Players can change this and other data usage options in user settings.

Those interested in the two free months of Stadia Pro can sign up on Stadia’s official website or download the Stadia app on Android or iOS. Stadia works with USB-supported controllers, mice, and keyboards, along with many Android phones, including the Google Pixel, that support Wi-Fi play, making it easy for most people to jump in without dropping money on equipment.

The deal starts now and will roll out over the next 48 hours in 14 countries, including Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. A free tier is set to launch later this year.

Google Stadia launched four months ago and was widely criticized for its underwhelming graphic performance and library.

