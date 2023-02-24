There are a few elements from the Harry Potter universe that most people want to see portrayed in a game like Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, we all expect wands, spells, the titular school, and all the magical creatures, but it’s the fictional sport of Quidditch that tops most people’s list of most requested activities. This fantastical sport sees two teams of players mount up on their flying broomsticks above a field in an attempt to knock balls through their opponent’s rings. Of course, there’s also the Golden Snitch that needs to be caught for the game to conclude. This feels like a perfect activity to include in an RPG like Hogwarts Legacy, but can you actually play Quidditch in the game?
Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?
As sad as it is to say, you cannot play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy. While you do gain access to a flying broom, and can visit the school’s Quidditch field, it can’t be used to play this magical sport. This was confirmed before the game even released, but once it came out, we found out the in-game explanation for why none of the students are mounting up for some matches.
According to the current headmaster of Hogwarts, Phineas Nigellus Black, a student suffered a major injury playing Quidditch in the prior year. Due to the indecent, the staff decided it would be best to cancel the following year’s season and banned all students from participating in games.
While this is by no means a satisfying reason why we don’t get to experience Quidditch in the biggest Harry Potter game to date, it is the one we must accept. If there’s a future game set in this universe, hopefully we will then be able to finally play a match instead of pretending by simply flying around the empty field.
