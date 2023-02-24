Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

Even in the universe of Harry Potter, the mythical Merlin is still a legendary figure of the wizarding world. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, you will have plenty of side activities, quests, and challenges to complete around the open world, however one set is inspired by this powerful magician. Merlin Trials are unlocked and placed all over your map after you complete the "Trials of Merlin" main quest. This will introduce you to the type of magical challenges these trials will present you, but not all of them. Here are all the different types of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, and how you're intended to solve them.

How to beat all Merlin Trials

While there are many of each, 85 in fact, there are nine basic trial types you will encounter. They will all be changed up in some way, but still require the same solution. Bear in mind that some trials do require your character to know specific spells, so if you don't have those unlocked yet, the trials won't be able to be solved. If you're ever unsure of what to interact with during the trials, use Revelio to light up interactable objects.

Roll the ball (Depulso required)

This trial type asks you to use the Depulso spell to knock a big sphere to a designated pit in the ground. Simply keep nudging them until you roll them into the slot. Some trials may require you to burn debris off the hole first, so keep that in mind.

Stack the balls (Accio required)

This is another ball-moving puzzle, but this time the balls are small and you need to lift and place them into slots on different platforms.

Blast the balls

One of the most simple trials, this one just asks you to shoot a bunch of targets around the area with any attack spell. The only tricky part can be finding them all.

Blast the slabs

Almost identical to the prior trial, but this time you just need to blast the green stone slabs.

Light the torches (Confringo required)

This type of trail asks you to ignite three torches before any of them go out. As soon as you light the first torch, it will begin sinking into the ground and extinguish the flame once it is fully submerged. Some torches are on higher platforms than others, so it is usually best to start with those to give yourself the most time.

Escort the moths (Lumio required)

Using your Lumio spell, you need to lead three clusters of moths to a glowing statue. Once you bring all three groups of moths to the statues, you're done.

Fix the statues (Reparo required)

A simple trail, this one tasks you with finding the three broken statues and fixing them up with your Reparo spell.

Match the symbols (Flipendo required)

A set of three columns, each with two sections, will be in the area. Each face of the sections bears a symbol you need to rotate through using Flipendo to match the symbols on each column.

Platforming

The last trial type is a simple test of your platforming skills. You just need to navigate an obstacle course of stone platforms all the way to the end without falling. During some trials, we've found that you can actually get on your broom and fly over platforms to activate them. While we're not sure if that's a bug that might get patched out down the line, it currently makes these challenges much easier.