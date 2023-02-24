 Skip to main content
Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

Jesse Lennox
By

There are a few elements from the Harry Potter universe that most people want to see portrayed in a game like Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, we all expect wands, spells, the titular school, and all the magical creatures, but it’s the fictional sport of Quidditch that tops most people’s list of most requested activities. This fantastical sport sees two teams of players mount up on their flying broomsticks above a field in an attempt to knock balls through their opponent’s rings. Of course, there’s also the Golden Snitch that needs to be caught for the game to conclude. This feels like a perfect activity to include in an RPG like Hogwarts Legacy, but can you actually play Quidditch in the game?

A student talking about quidditch.

As sad as it is to say, you cannot play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy. While you do gain access to a flying broom, and can visit the school’s Quidditch field, it can’t be used to play this magical sport. This was confirmed before the game even released, but once it came out, we found out the in-game explanation for why none of the students are mounting up for some matches.

According to the current headmaster of Hogwarts, Phineas Nigellus Black, a student suffered a major injury playing Quidditch in the prior year. Due to the indecent, the staff decided it would be best to cancel the following year’s season and banned all students from participating in games.

While this is by no means a satisfying reason why we don’t get to experience Quidditch in the biggest Harry Potter game to date, it is the one we must accept. If there’s a future game set in this universe, hopefully we will then be able to finally play a match instead of pretending by simply flying around the empty field.

Hogwarts Legacy: all Daedalian Key locations
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 14, 2023
A wizard walks through the open-world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is full of things to collect and loot, most of which comes from good, old fashioned treasure chests. While most can be opened freely, there's one in particular that is arguably the most difficult to crack open. The house chest is dangled in front of you very early on in the game, but you won't be able to open it for quite a while. The first step to doing so is to find 16 Daedalian Keys, which is already a lot before considering the magical twist this game puts on hunting them down. To save you from snapping your wand in two, here are all the Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy, plus how to finally crack open your house chest.
How to start the Daedalian Key quest

To actually begin this quest of hunting down the keys, you will need to head outside and speak to a student named Nellie Oggspire. You can find her in the Transfiguration Courtyard, and she will tell you about these winged keys flying all around the area, as well as the location of the first one to help get you started. As you find the keys, they will lead you to a special cabinet where you start a minigame. The goal is to "slap" the key as it flies directly over the keyhole to unlock the cabinet. You can't fail at it, so take as many tries as you need. Once you nail it, the cabinet will open and give you a House Token.
All Daedalian Key locations
There are 16 total Daedalian Keys to hunt down to complete this quest, three of which you won't be able to get until you unlock the Alohomora spell by completing "The Caretaker's Lunar Lament" quest. We will note those specific keys for you so you know which to wait to get until you have that spell. These are the locations where you will find the keys themselves, but remember that you need to follow them to their associated cabinet and complete the timing minigame to actually collect the House Tokens you're looking for.

Read more
Hogwarts Legacy: how to solve every Merlin Trial
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 10, 2023
A student waving a wand in Hogwarts Legacy.

Even in the universe of Harry Potter, the mythical Merlin is still a legendary figure of the wizarding world. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, you will have plenty of side activities, quests, and challenges to complete around the open world, however one set is inspired by this powerful magician. Merlin Trials are unlocked and placed all over your map after you complete the "Trials of Merlin" main quest. This will introduce you to the type of magical challenges these trials will present you, but not all of them. Here are all the different types of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, and how you're intended to solve them.
How to beat all Merlin Trials

While there are many of each, 85 in fact, there are nine basic trial types you will encounter. They will all be changed up in some way, but still require the same solution. Bear in mind that some trials do require your character to know specific spells, so if you don't have those unlocked yet, the trials won't be able to be solved. If you're ever unsure of what to interact with during the trials, use Revelio to light up interactable objects.
Roll the ball (Depulso required)
This trial type asks you to use the Depulso spell to knock a big sphere to a designated pit in the ground. Simply keep nudging them until you roll them into the slot. Some trials may require you to burn debris off the hole first, so keep that in mind.
Stack the balls (Accio required)
This is another ball-moving puzzle, but this time the balls are small and you need to lift and place them into slots on different platforms.
Blast the balls
One of the most simple trials, this one just asks you to shoot a bunch of targets around the area with any attack spell. The only tricky part can be finding them all.
Blast the slabs
Almost identical to the prior trial, but this time you just need to blast the green stone slabs.
Light the torches (Confringo required)
This type of trail asks you to ignite three torches before any of them go out. As soon as you light the first torch, it will begin sinking into the ground and extinguish the flame once it is fully submerged. Some torches are on higher platforms than others, so it is usually best to start with those to give yourself the most time.
Escort the moths (Lumio required)
Using your Lumio spell, you need to lead three clusters of moths to a glowing statue. Once you bring all three groups of moths to the statues, you're done.
Fix the statues (Reparo required)
A simple trail, this one tasks you with finding the three broken statues and fixing them up with your Reparo spell.
Match the symbols (Flipendo required)
A set of three columns, each with two sections, will be in the area. Each face of the sections bears a symbol you need to rotate through using Flipendo to match the symbols on each column.
Platforming
The last trial type is a simple test of your platforming skills. You just need to navigate an obstacle course of stone platforms all the way to the end without falling. During some trials, we've found that you can actually get on your broom and fly over platforms to activate them. While we're not sure if that's a bug that might get patched out down the line, it currently makes these challenges much easier.

Read more
Hogwarts Legacy: best house to choose and every difference
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 9, 2023
A wizard wearing the sorting hat.

Any new student's journey at Hogwarts hinges on which of the four houses the Sorting Hat will place them in. Just like the books, Hogwarts Legacy includes Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. Unlike the books, though, you aren't bound to joining the house that the sorting Hat suggests to you when you first arrive. Just like the boy who lived, the hat is open to your own suggestion on which house you really belong to.

So, should you just pick whichever one you like most? There aren't a ton of impactful differences, but they do exist. Here's how your time in Hogwarts will vary depending on which house you join.
Differences between each house

Read more