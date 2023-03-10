 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to find and catch Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

One of the best parts of being able to explore the world of Hogwarts Legacy is interacting with all the magical creatures that inhabit it. Many are hostile, such as trolls, but there are a number of beasts that you are able to catch. The Diricawl somewhat resembles the extinct dodo, only tinged green and orange. Much like a dodo, however, it can feel impossible to actually find one. If you're on the hunt for a Diricawl in Hogwarts Legacy, here's how you can find and catch one.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • The Nab Sack

A wizard looking at three Diricawls.

Where to find Diricawl

Diricawl are flightless birds, so thankfully, you won't need to search the skies for them. They live in dens, with five scattered around the map you can visit.

Step 1: The closest Diricawl den is to the northwest of Keenbridge in some ruins. There are some enemies nearby, so approach with caution.

Step 2: A second den is to the far southwest of Poidsear Coast. If you fast travel to the South Poidsear Coast Floo Flame, you then need to simply head west on the map to where the river terminates.

Related

Step 3: A third den is just a bit to the southwest of the Marunweem Floo Flame along the coast.

Step 4: The final two dens are both in the Clagmar Coast. From the Clagmar Castle Floo Flame, one is on the northern shore and the other on the western one.

A wizard pulling a diricawl into a sack.

How to catch Diricawl

Once you've found these sneaky birds, the real trick will be actually capturing one. Here's the tricks you need to know.

Step 1: Equip your Nab Sack, and Glacious and Arresto Momentum spells.

Step 2: Cast either of these spells on the Diricawl from a distance. If you get too close, they will teleport away.

Step 3: Once immobilized, close in and use your Nab Sack. You will need to fill up four meters on the sack to fully capture them, but you should be able to do it if you are quick enough after casting either of those spells.

A description of the diricawl beast.

What do Diricawls give you?

Saving and taking care of Diricawl in the Vivarium will reward you with, you guessed it, Diricawl Feathers. These are rare materials that you need to upgrade your gear once it reaches a certain level. They are also necessary for crafting a ton of level two traits. While you can't mount this specific beast, they're worth tracking down for a source of these important upgrade materials.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Where to find every substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 23, 2023
Like a Dragon: Ishin Ryoma Sakamoto

The Like a Dragon series is mainly known for two things: deep, complex, and character-driven plots that feel like a full season of a high-budget drama, and outlandish substories. Like a Dragon: Ishin!, despite being set in the 1800s, doesn't shy away from including just as many of these wacky side activities as any other entry in the series. These bite-sized tales are often humorous, though occasionally heartfelt and genuine, serving as diversions from the main plot that are the perfect way to add some variety to your quest. If you love these little sidequests as much as we do, here are the locations for every substory in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
What are substories?

Substories are what sidequests are called in Like a Dragon: Ishin! Many will trigger just by approaching the right NPC at the right time and will see Ryoma get wrapped up in someone's bizarre problems that only he can solve. These usually take no more than a couple minutes, but are always worth doing.

Read more
How to solve the chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 22, 2023
A wizard playing big chess.

Chess was a major plot point in the first Harry Potter book and film, and is a natural fit for some puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy. This game is very deep, and potentially time-consuming as well, so instead of asking you to play full games, these puzzles simply present a set scenario for you to solve in a single move. However, not everyone is familiar enough with chess to know how to solve them and reach the end of these Treasure Vaults. Here's how you can solve all the chess puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy.

Read more
How to get the Key of Admittance in Hogwarts Legacy
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 22, 2023
Students stand around a lobby in Hogwarts Legacy.

Even though Hogwarts Legacy includes the lockpicking spell Alohomora, there are still plenty of doors that require keys to open. Being such a big map, a small key is easy to miss, especially the Key of Admittance, which grants you access to a secret area with some worthwhile loot. Here's how you can get and use it in Hogwarts Legacy.

Read more