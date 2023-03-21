 Skip to main content
How to find the Giant Squid in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

Open-world games are notorious for hiding little Easter eggs around the map for adventurous players to discover. Hogwarts Legacy hides plenty of these, but one of them is by no means small. Of all the magical creatures you can find and interact with in the game, there’s one that you’d be lucky to even catch a glimpse of if you don’t know where to look. The Giant Squid is nearly as elusive in the game as it is in real life, but it’s quite a sight to behold. While there’s no real requirement or benefit to spotting the legendary creature, it is still a fun secret to experience for yourself. If you fancy yourself a monster hunter, here’s how to find the Giant Squid in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to find the Giant Squid

A wizard flying on a broom over a lake.

There are three ways you can spot the Giant Squid in Hogwarts Legacy. The first is almost impossible to miss, and takes place during the main quest called “Flying Class” as you learn to fly the broomstick. As you’re soaring over the Black Lake, keep your eye on the water’s surface to see the tentacles rising up for a few moments.

A giant squid tentacle on a window.

If you missed that encounter, or want another view, you can trigger an appearance from the giant underwater beast, though only if you are in the Slytherin house. In the common room, approach the underwater window looking into the depths of the lake. Tap on the glass with any attack spells a couple times and the Giant Squid will tap back with one of its massive tentacles.

A giant squid in a lake.

This last way is pure luck, but the Giant Squid can appear at random times and places in the Black Lake. Since it is random, there’s no real strategy to finding it except for flying around over the surface of the lake until you hear the loud sounds of it splashing its tentacles on the surface.

All Demiguise Statue locations in Hogwarts Legacy
A demiguise statue glowing.

What open-world game would be complete without collectibles? Love them or hate them, Hogwarts Legacy has a wide range of things to collect, but all of them serve a purpose.

Among these collectibles are the Demiguise Statues, which are arguably the most important in the game. Aside from being part of a sidequest with its own rewards, you will need to find these hidden treasures in order to upgrade one of the most useful spells in the game. If you're on the hunt for the Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy, let this guide be your Revelio spell on their locations.

Read more
Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?
A wizard flying over a quidditch field.

There are a few elements from the Harry Potter universe that most people want to see portrayed in a game like Hogwarts Legacy. Of course, we all expect wands, spells, the titular school, and all the magical creatures, but it's the fictional sport of Quidditch that tops most people's list of most requested activities. This fantastical sport sees two teams of players mount up on their flying broomsticks above a field in an attempt to knock balls through their opponent's rings. Of course, there's also the Golden Snitch that needs to be caught for the game to conclude. This feels like a perfect activity to include in an RPG like Hogwarts Legacy, but can you actually play Quidditch in the game?
Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy?

As sad as it is to say, you cannot play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy. While you do gain access to a flying broom, and can visit the school's Quidditch field, it can't be used to play this magical sport. This was confirmed before the game even released, but once it came out, we found out the in-game explanation for why none of the students are mounting up for some matches.

Read more
All Landing Platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy
A magical landing platform.

No open-world game would be complete without a bunch of collectibles. Among the many types in Hogwarts Legacy, the Landing Platforms are perhaps the most difficult to actually find. Unlike most objectives, places, and items that appear on your map, Landing Platforms have to be spotted by eye, with no help from your map. Aside from getting you one step closer to doing everything there is to do in this massive game, there are several rewards you can unlock by finding them, plus it is required if you want to get that Collector's Edition trophy/achievement. To save you the hassle of flying around aimlessly, here are all the Landing Platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy.
How Landing Platforms work

Landing Platforms are special, ornate-looking platforms that have four unlit braziers. You can only reach them once you've unlocked your broom, after which you can fly around and land on them to ignite the fires and "collect" them. Make sure you stand on them long enough for the platform to rotate and the fires are fully alight or it may not count. There are 20 in total, and as you find and activate them, you will get four total rewards from your Challenge menu.

Read more