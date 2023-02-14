 Skip to main content
How to solve the bell tower puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Jesse Lennox
By

The world of Hogwarts Legacy is full of magic, wonder, and puzzles. Between attending classes, completing quests, and exploring the world around you, there are a ton of puzzles to solve for various rewards. One of the more difficult puzzles can be found in the Bell Tower Wing in Hogwarts. If you're stumped on even figuring out what you're supposed to do, let alone how to do it, allow this guide to reveal the magic behind this Hogwarts Legacy puzzle.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Leviosa and Accio spells

How to solve the bell tower puzzle

Upon arriving in the Bell Tower Wing and heading up the stairs, you will come to the music room. From the back, you can enter the tower where the puzzle is located. Here, you will see two rows of bells, with one empty slot on each row. The goal of the puzzle is to find and replace the bells to their rightful place.

Step 1: Go down the staircase and locate the bell on the landing.

A bell on the floor.

Step 2: Cast Leviosa to levitate the bell, then Accio to pull it along back to the row of bells.

Step 3: Knock the bell into place using your basic spell attacks.

Step 4: Travel up the stairs this time and locate the second bell on the landing above.

A wizard levetating a bell.

Step 5: Use the same method as before to lift and pull the bell back to the rows.

Step 6: Once you get both bells back where they belong, the entire set will chime.

Step 7: This will open the door at the top of the tower, where multiple chests await you to loot.

