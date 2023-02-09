 Skip to main content
Hogwarts Legacy: how to upgrade your inventory space

It might not seem like it from the start, but Hogwarts Legacy is full of loot to collect. Most of it will be new gear that gives your witch or wizard new stats, as well as a fresh look. That's all well and good, however, your custom character doesn't have the deepest of pockets when you first arrive. Initially, you will be limited to a mere 20 items in your inventory, which will fill up fast. Rather than resort to selling or breaking down old gear to get new sets, here's how you can increase your inventory space in Hogwarts Legacy.

Difficulty

Moderate

What You Need

  • Complete the Trials of Merlin main quest

  • Complete Trials of Merlin milestones

How to increase your inventory size

Unfortunately, you will have to wait for a few hours before you can start buffing up your inventory capacity.

Step 1: Progress through the main quest line until you complete the Trials of Merlin quest.

Step 2: This will create new Merlin Trials to complete all over your map as you start the "Complete Merlin Trials" challenge.

A glowing green figure of merlin.
Step 3: Begin hunting down and completing Merlin Trials.

Step 4: Each milestone of this challenge will unlock two additional inventory slots. Completing them all can double your normal inventory size to 40.

The milestone menu in Hogwarts Legacy.

Step 5: Just completing the trails won't automatically upgrade your inventory. Remember to actually claim the rewards in your menu for each milestone to expand your inventory.

