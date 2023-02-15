 Skip to main content
Hogwarts Legacy’s latest PS5 update has been delayed

Tomas Franzese
By

A new update fixes many bugs and crashes for the controversial Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy, but PlayStation 5 players are waiting a little longer than those on other platforms.

A developer comment on the patch notes says that this latest Hogwarts Legacy update “addresses overall gameplay performance and stability as well as online connection improvements.” Several game crashing events were fixed, as was an issue with owl mail preventing progression. You can check out the patch notes for more specific details on the updates and specific fixes for every platform the game is currently on but PS5. 

This patch was rolled out on PC and Xbox Series X versions of the game on February 14, but developer Avalanche Software clarified on Twitter that “due to some unforeseen issues, we’re targeting later this week to get your patch to you.” When it does arrive, it will fix an issue preventing some players from getting the “Collector’s Edition” trophy, though.  

Xbox Series X and PC players, expect a patch today that resolves a number of bugs and performance issues!

PS5 players, due to some unforeseen issues, we&#39;re targeting later this week to get your patch to you. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/hPF39oNyGz

&mdash; WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) February 14, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, but it has proven to be a divisive release due to franchise creator J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent years. The game itself received mostly positive reviews, although Digital Trends was a bit less high on it. We gave the game two-and-a-half stars, saying, “Hogwarts Legacy delivers a perfectly competent adventure, but its most unforgivable curse is its lack of imagination.”

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It will come to PS4 and Xbox One on April 4 before finally launching for Nintendo Switch on July 25. 

