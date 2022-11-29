How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bisharp has been the dark-steel darling of the Pokémon series since its initial release in fifth-generation Pokémon Black and White. An excellent attacker with a unique typing, Bisharp has been at the forefront of many competitive teams and casual gym-challenge squads over the years.

With the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Bisharp is back in the spotlight because it has a brand new evolution — Kingambit. Check out Kingambit's Pokédex entries from both games:

Only a Bisharp that stands above all others in its vast army can evolve into Kingambit. Though it commands a massive army in battle, it’s not skilled at devising complex strategies. It just uses brute strength to keep pushing.

Do you want one on your team now? We thought so.

Difficulty Easy Duration 25 minutes What You Need Bisharp (or Pawniard)

Access to North Province Areas 1 and 2

Leader's Crest held item

How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit

Evolving Bisharp into Kingambit isn't super complicated, but it is a very unique process. Like the Pokédex entry reads, you're going to have to prove that your Bisharp is a step ahead of others in the wild.

Step 1: Evolving Bisharp into Kingambit requires a special held item called Leader's Crest. This item can only be found held by a wild Bisharp that is surrounded by Pawniards, which can only be found in the bamboo thicket in North Province (Area Two).

You'll need to go to this area to fight and capture one of these Bisharp to obtain the Leader's Crest. You can keep this item on the caught Bisharp or transfer it to another Bisharp (say, if you've raised a Pawniard since early-game) for the rest of this process.

Step 2: Now that you have a Bisharp holding Leader's Crest, you'll need to defeat three other wild Bisharp holding Leader's Crest. Just wander around North Province (Area Two) to find other Bisharp surrounded by Pawniards and defeat them in battle.

Step 3: When you've defeated the third leader Bisharp, your Bisharp will evolve into Kingambit immediately following the fight.

