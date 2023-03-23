How to fix error code 2901 in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have improved significantly since launch, both games are still packed with issues. Some are minor, while others are more complex, with everything in between. One recent issue is error code 2901, which has prevented users from actually getting into both games. In this guide, we’ll show you how to fix this pesky error code so you can dive into Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to fix error code 2901

Error code 2901 essentially prevents you from connecting to the Call of Duty servers. This disallows you from getting into the game and has caused lots of issues recently. This error code seems to appear more frequently when the game is updated, which leads to an uptick in player count. Busy servers can often cause this error code to appear, but what can you do to fix it?

Close application

This is a simple solution but one that works frequently. Simply close out of the application and restart your system or PC to try for a workaround. If the issue is serverside, this won’t always do the trick, but it’s worth trying at first.

Make sure application and system have most recent updates

Since this error happens more frequently when an update goes live, it’s possible you might’ve forgotten to install the latest update. Close out of the game, check for updates, and install them if need be. Then try launching into the game to see if this fixes the error.

Reinstall content packs

On rare occasions, you may need to reinstall content packs to get around the 2901 error code. Modern Warfare 2 allows you to install content in different parts, and some of this content may be corrupted — leading to the error code. Try reinstalling the Multiplayer Pack or the Warzone 2 pack to potentially fix the error.

Modern Warfare 2 Trello

If all else fails, this error is likely an issue on the game’s side and could require you to wait it out. Be sure to check the official Trello board to see if and when issues are addressed.

