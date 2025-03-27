 Skip to main content
How to get pets in Inzoi

By
Cat besides a computer in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

It’s clear that for a game with a cat as its mascot, pets are an essential feature. And since Inzoi is a life simulation game, it’s understandable that you’d want your Zois to add pets to their growing family. But how can you get pets yourself?

Since Inzoi is still in Early Access, there are some caveats when it comes to having animals in your game that you should know about. Once your Zois get married and possibly have a baby, wouldn’t a nice addition to the family be a pet? Here’s everything you need to know about having animal pets in Inzoi.

Are there pets in Inzoi?

Unfortunately, during Inzoi’s Early Access launch period, pets are not available to adopt. Despite the game having a few different furniture items for pets, like food bowls and cat trees, the developers are still working on the pets feature.

Inzoi roadmap.
Inzoi Studio

In a recent livestream, Inzoi Studio shared a roadmap for some of its upcoming Early Access updates, and up until December 2026, pets were not listed as features. This doesn’t mean that they might surprise us with a pets update in the near future. But for now, I wouldn’t think about it too much until concrete proof of a pets update comes to light.

The developer’s roadmap plans are subject to change based on player feedback, so if enough players ask for pets, they may release them sooner than later. Otherwise, it’s fair to assume that by the time Inzoi leaves Early Access, pets will be available.

How to add animals in cities

Adding animals to cities in Inzoi.
Inzoi Studio

Although you cannot have your own pets, you can still populate your Inzoi city with animals! At the start of a new game, you won’t have any animals roaming around, but you can change that yourself by going to your map and selecting the City Decoration tab. From there, select the Animals option, and you can control the animal density of up to three different types of animals.

Currently, you can only spawn cats, dogs, pandas, deer, racoons, squirrels, foxes, and alligators. From then on, you’ll start seeing those animals roaming around the city, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to interact with them. Perhaps that will also change in a future update, but I honestly wouldn’t want to get face-to-face with an alligator.

Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
How to get Marvel Rivals Groot skin for free in Season 1.5
Marvel Rivals Groot MVP animation

Marvel Rivals has been continuing to dominate the free-to-play hero shooter ever since its explosive launch in December 2024. With a roster full of 37 stacked characters, the game is now in its mid-season update for Season 1: Eternal Night Falls.

The latest update that was launched on February 21, 2025, Season 1.5 added Human Torch and The Thing to the player roster, further shifting the meta of the gameplay. Furthermore, the new season has also brought tons of new skins in the shop and in the Season Pass for players to unlock.

Read more
How to get Cowboy Bebop skins in Fortnite
Spike and Faye Cowboy Bebop skins in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is in full swing as players are running amok around the island, heisting vaults and whacking enemies using new weapons like the Kneecapper, turning each victory into a home run. The island is now full of new items and gameplay which players have been waiting for from a heist-themed season like this one.

However, when it comes to characters who are the best at stealing and running with crime, Fortnite has added Big Dill, Outlaw Midas, Sub-Zero, and more such skins to the Battle Pass that players can claim each time when leveling up. Besides that, two more outlaws, but this time from space, are joining Fortnite in an exciting new collab. Faye Valentine and Spike Spiegel from the iconic anime series Cowboy Bebop have now arrived and here's how you can get their skins in the game.
How to get Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine skins in Fortnite
Cowboy Bebop collab in Fortnite has brought two skins, Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine to the game, both of which are available in the Item Shop, starting February 27, 2025. These skins can be found under the Cowboy Bebop tab in the in-game shop or the Fortnite web shop.

Read more
Pokémon Legends: Z-A gets a huge new trailer and a fall release window
Pokemon runing in a neon city in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

An Extended Look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is coming in "late 2025," but the Japanese trailer specifically suggests a fall release — and Nintendo already confirmed a simultaneous global launch. Today's Pokémon Presents gave us another sneak peek at the upcoming game and revealed a lot more details than we previously had, including the new starters, combat style, rivals, and more.

Read more