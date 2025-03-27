How to get pets in Inzoi

Table of Contents Table of Contents Are there pets in Inzoi? How to add animals in cities

It’s clear that for a game with a cat as its mascot, pets are an essential feature. And since Inzoi is a life simulation game, it’s understandable that you’d want your Zois to add pets to their growing family. But how can you get pets yourself?

Since Inzoi is still in Early Access, there are some caveats when it comes to having animals in your game that you should know about. Once your Zois get married and possibly have a baby, wouldn’t a nice addition to the family be a pet? Here’s everything you need to know about having animal pets in Inzoi.

Are there pets in Inzoi?

Unfortunately, during Inzoi’s Early Access launch period, pets are not available to adopt. Despite the game having a few different furniture items for pets, like food bowls and cat trees, the developers are still working on the pets feature.

In a recent livestream, Inzoi Studio shared a roadmap for some of its upcoming Early Access updates, and up until December 2026, pets were not listed as features. This doesn’t mean that they might surprise us with a pets update in the near future. But for now, I wouldn’t think about it too much until concrete proof of a pets update comes to light.

The developer’s roadmap plans are subject to change based on player feedback, so if enough players ask for pets, they may release them sooner than later. Otherwise, it’s fair to assume that by the time Inzoi leaves Early Access, pets will be available.

How to add animals in cities

Although you cannot have your own pets, you can still populate your Inzoi city with animals! At the start of a new game, you won’t have any animals roaming around, but you can change that yourself by going to your map and selecting the City Decoration tab. From there, select the Animals option, and you can control the animal density of up to three different types of animals.

Currently, you can only spawn cats, dogs, pandas, deer, racoons, squirrels, foxes, and alligators. From then on, you’ll start seeing those animals roaming around the city, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to interact with them. Perhaps that will also change in a future update, but I honestly wouldn’t want to get face-to-face with an alligator.