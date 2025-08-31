 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to join the Black Ops 7 beta

By
Soldiers wingsuiting in Black Ops 7.
Activision

2025 has been a huge year for open betas. Battlefield 6‘s beta managed to break all kinds of records and set itself up to be one of the best entries yet, but it mainly put the pressure on Black Ops 7 to step up its game. Both will be cross-platform games, so there’s no advantage one way or another there, so it will all come down to quality. The former’s betas are all done, but now it’s Call of Duty’s turn to host its open betas. While it is an open beta, meaning anyone can participate, but those who are willing to jump through one small hoop can access the beta even earlier than the general public. I’ll break it all down for you so you and your friends can be ready to jump into the Black Ops 7 open beta as soon as it launches.

How to join the Black Ops 7 open beta

There are no restrictions to joining the Black Ops 7 open beta. Anyone with either a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC with the proper specs can download and join the beta as soon as it launches. However, Activision is giving special early beta access for those who preorder Black Ops 7.

Recommended Videos

Black Ops 7 offers a standard/cross-gen or Vault edition for preorder, with the former costing the standard $70 and the latter costing $100. Both will grant you early beta access, but the Vault addition includes the following extras:

  • Blackcell (1 Season)
  • Operator Collection
  • Mastercraft Weapon Collection
  • Ultra GobbleGum Pack for Zombies
  • Permanent Unlock Token
  • Reznov Challenge Pack
Preorder Black Ops 7 here

But you may not even need to preorder to get early access. Since Xbox owns Activision, thus owns Call of Duty, those who are subscribed to Game Pass at the Ultimate, PC, or Console tier can access the early beta without preordering.

When is the Black Ops 7 open beta?

Soldiers in Black Ops 7.
Activision

The Black Ops 7 open beta is split into two chunks, depending on whether you have early access or not.

Those who preorder or have the appropriate Game Pass subscription can start playing first on October 2 at 10 am PT, with that period closing on October 5 at 10 am PT.

The true open beta will start immediately after the early access period ends on October 5 at 10 am PT and will close on October 8 at 10 am PT.

Related: 
How long is Metal Gear Solid Delta?

At most, that’s only 6 days to test out everything Black Ops 7 has to offer so mark your calendars to make the most of it.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Leaked PS6 specs put the PS5 to shame and may be much cheaper than we thought
A PS5 slim sits on a table with different colored face plates.

A new batch of leaks has surfaced regarding the rumored PS6 that will be music to any PlayStation fan's ears. This comes hot off the heels of the recent leaks that implied the PS6 could have a very heavy price tag based on the chipset, although there was some speculation as to whether or not that chip was actually for the PS6 and not the next Xbox console.

Our latest leaks come from our old friend over at Moore's Law is Dead (MLID), who has shared what they claim to be from an AMD presentation from 2023. As always, MLID goes into all the nitty-gritty details of the chips, compte units, bits, and other technical jargon if you want the full deep dive. If not, the most important takeaways here are that the PS6, which is codenamed "Orion", will reportedly be 3x faster than the base PS5 and draw less power. But the real bit of juicy info is that MLID thinks that the specifications outlined here mean Sony would be able to keep the price at around $500.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the PS5
The PlayStation 5 is now available in three different models, including the more-powerful PS5 Pro
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

The undisputed king of this console generation is the PS5, but what about this machine pushed it so far ahead of the competition? Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles had a rough start to the generation. They launched under unfortunate circumstances, with both a global pandemic and supply issues making them difficult to get for months after launch. Thankfully, around five years into the generation, and with all eyes looking at what the PS6 could be, the PS5 is easily accessible and hitting its stride with amazing upcoming video games. This is the most popular console on the market, but if you don't have one yet, you might not understand why it is so popular over the Xbox or Nintendo Switch 2. I'll run down all the biggest points you should know about the PS5 if you're looking to pick one up, including the price, specs, games, and more.

PS5 specs

Read more
Is Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox?
A soldier in silhouette in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 was a massive hit right out of the gate for developer Arrowhead Game Studios, and the game's popularity has only grown since it launched on PS5 and PC in 2024. Shedding the top-down perspective of the first Helldivers, this cooperative third-person shooter took the world by surprise by being equally hilarious, fun, and challenging. While it did suffer from a bit of controversy over having a PSN requirement on PC, all those issues have been resolved, and the game has gotten some major content updates at no extra cost. It is a prime example of a cross-platform game done right.

However, players on Xbox haven't had an opportunity to join in on the fun, as the game is only available on PlayStation 5 and PC. Since so many modern games have timed exclusivity, you may be wondering if that's the case for Helldivers 2, and we've got the answer for you below.
Will Helldivers 2 ever come to Xbox?

Read more