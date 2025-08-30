Is Black Ops 7 cross-platform?

With the hype building around Battlefield 6, this could be the year a Call of Duty game isn’t the top multiplayer game. That doesn’t mean Black Ops 7 isn’t pulling out all the stops, though, with a huge new approach to the campaign, the return of zombies, and that classic multiplayer we all know and love. If there was one way Black Ops 7 could completely drop the ball and let Battlefield 6 run away as the undisputed best shooter of the year, it would be to miss out on cross-platform support. Now that every part of the game is meant to be played together, it is more important than ever for the series to continue the trend of letting console and PC players squad up. I may not know what the numbers mean, but I can tell you everything you need to know about cross-platform support in Black Ops 7.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 cross-platform?

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will include full cross-platform support just like the last several entries in the premier shooter franchise. Despite being five years into the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation, Black Ops 7 will still be a cross-gen game as well, so you can expect to get matches with players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at launch.

Recommended Videos

There’s no word on if or when a Switch 2 version of the game will launch, nor if it will be included with the others in cross-platform support.

Cross-progression is also returning, so you can transfer all your weapon skins, calling cards, prestige levels, and more from one platform to another. You will need to purchase the game a second time on other platforms if you want to take advantage of cross-progression, but it is a handy feature, especially if you are someone upgrading from a PS4 or Xbox One to a current-gen console or PC.