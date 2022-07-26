How to make a flower pot in Minecraft

There are hundreds upon hundreds of things you can make in Minecraft. The simple yet intuitive crafting system lends itself to a nearly infinite number of combinations of ingredients to make just about anything you can imagine. One of the most popular pastimes in Minecraft is designing and decorating your very own world, whether that be a simple house, a castle, a farm, or even cities and entire worlds. The more options you have to personalize, the more ownership you feel over your creation.

Flowers have been a natural occurrence in Minecraft since the start, and have always been a perfect way to add some color and life to your creations. While you could simply plant them in the dirt, that isn't always the most appropriate for your situation. Thankfully, that's where flower pots come in. These simple flower holders make placing your plants much more seamless and easy. However, given that they're not something you ever really need to make, it can be hard to remember just how to make them sometimes. Never fear, because we are here to help you perfect your gardening experience in Minecraft.

How to make flower pots

Flower pots can be easily crafted with just a few tools and ingredients. As long as you're far enough in the game to have some basic stone tools, you can easily gather everything you need early on. Here's how to make one.

Step 1: Craft a Crafting Table. Any basic Crafting Table will do, which is made out of four wood planks from any tree.

Step 2: Craft a Furnace. Furnaces may seem complex, but they are almost as easy to make as Crafting Tables. Just get yourself eight cobblestones, place them in your crafting table around the outside edges, leaving a blank space in the middle, and you're done.

Step 3: Find clay balls. Clay balls are what drop when you break open clay blocks, which typically can be found either below or near water, such as by oceans, beaches, and swamps. Each block will give you four clay balls, and you will need at least three.

Step 4: Put at least three clay in the furnace. This will transform the clay into bricks.

Step 5: Take at least three bricks and place them in the left, bottom middle, and right squares of the Crafting Table to make a flower pot.

Once made, you can place the flower pot down and place not only flowers but plenty of other things inside of it. You can hold mushrooms, saplings, cacti, bamboo, and more to decorate your area with whatever flora you desire.

