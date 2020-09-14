Discord is a chat app, similar to programs such as Skype or TeamSpeak, explicitly geared toward gamers.

Whether you’re new to Discord or have been using the platform for some time, it’s always good to learn new things about the app. For example, did you know server administrators, moderators, and users with the “Manage Messages” permission can pin messages sent in a channel on the server? The pinned messages feature is handy, as it allows you to quickly find and share important notes such as channel-specific rules that were posted previously and are now way up in the channel buffer. Pinned messages are also a great way to save funny or unique moments within a channel on your server.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to pin a message in Discord. It’s straightforward — just follow the steps below:

How to pin a message in Discord (via the desktop app)

Hover over the line of text in the channel. The “…” (More) button will appear on the right-hand side.

Next, simply click on the Pin Message option, and you’ll receive a prompt asking you to confirm that you’re sure you want to pin the message. Click the Oh Yeah, Pin It button.

And that’s it — the message has been successfully pinned. You can view the pinned message by clicking the thumbtack icon located on the top right of the app. Once you’re viewing the pinned messages, you can click the Jump button to be brought directly to that message, where you can quickly obtain and share a direct link to the post or view the context of the pinned message. If you click the X and select Yeah, remove it please kthx button, you will be able to delete the existing pinned message.

How to pin a message in Discord (via the mobile app)

Pinning a message via the Discord mobile app is very similar to the process found in the desktop app. Simply long-press on the message you want to pin, and an options menu will appear. Tap on Pin Message.

After you tap on Pin Message, you’ll need to confirm that you want to pin the message. Tap Yes.

If you want to view your pinned messages on mobile, swipe left within the Discord app, and you’ll see the user list along with buttons for search, pins, notifications, and settings. Tap on the Pins button.

Once you’re in the pinned messages window, you can tap on any message to be brought directly to it or long-press on any of the pins to see an option to unpin that pinned message.

That’s it! Now you know how to pin a message on Discord.

