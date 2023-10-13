FromSoftware set an interesting standard for many souls-likes in how it handles multiplayer. In nearly all of its titles that support co-op, the mechanic is never as simple as most games where you just need to invite a friend or select an option on the menu. Just like the story, souls-likes enjoy making this mechanic a bit esoteric, but what about the new Lords of the Fallen? We already know this game features both co-op and PvP, but will it make engaging in these activities a chore like its inspirations? Here's how to play co-op in Lords of the Fallen.

Difficulty Easy Duration 20 minutes What You Need Reach your first Vestige

How to start co-op

The only requirement before you can engage in some jolly co-operation is to reach your first Vestige, which are essentially the checkpoints of Lords of the Fallen.

Step 1: Interact with a vestige.

Step 2: Select the Multiplayer option at the bottom of the list.

Step 3: You will be given four options: * Beckon Lampbearer * Beckon Friend * Accompany Lampbearer * Slaughter Lampbearer

Step 4: The first will allow a random player to drop into your world to help you, the second is to invite a friend, third is to join another random player as a helper, and last is for PvP.

Step 5: Select any of the first three to start up a co-op session. No obscure items or rituals needed!

Note that you can only partner up with one additional player, and they will only last until the end of an area or after you defeat a boss before you need to summon them again. If an ally falls, you can revive them by visiting a Vestige.

