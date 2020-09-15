How to play PUBG on your PC

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular battle royale games on the market — and for good reason. Fast-paced action, incredible maps, and tense firefights are staples of each round, making the need for quick reflexes and good teamwork paramount to your success. Joining in on the fun is easy, although unlike some titles in the genre, PUBG is not a free game. Here’s how to download and play PUBG on your PC.

Further reading

Where to buy PUBG

There are two ways you can purchase PUBG on your computer. The simplest is to install Steam. Once installed, use the search bar at the top-right of the screen to search for PUBG. This will bring you to its product page, where you can purchase the title for $29.99.

The other option is to go directly to PUBG‘s website. At the top-right corner of the screen, there is a dropdown menu — click on it and navigate to the Buy Now tab. From there, you can choose to purchase it on Steam or directly from PUBG‘s e-shop.

How to download PUBG

Regardless of how you bought the game, you’ll still need to install Steam before you can run it. If you purchased it directly through Steam, PUBG should begin downloading on its own. If it doesn’t, head over to your Steam library, click on PUBG in your catalog, and select Install to start the process.

If you purchased the game from the PUBG e-shop, you’ll be given a code that can be redeemed on Steam. With Steam open, head up to the toolbar and click on Games. Next, click Activate a Product On Steam, then input your code for PUBG. This will add the product to your library and begin the download process.

As of now, Steam is the only way to run PUBG on your PC. No other clients — such as Epic Games Store or Origin — can run the title, so you’ll have to make sure Steam is installed on your PC and you have enough space to download the title.

How to play PUBG

Once you’ve installed PUBG, playing it is as simple as going to your Steam library and clicking the Play button. You’ll have several game modes to choose from — including normal match, ranked match, and training mode — but we’d recommend diving into whatever catches your eye and learning the ropes as you go. However, if you’re completely new to the world of battle royales, it might be worth your time to check out the training mode first. PUBG can be a difficult game for beginners, but spend some time practicing, and you’ll be winning matches in no time.

Editors' Recommendations